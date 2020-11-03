Atal Innovation Mission Initiative: What Is Atal Tinkering Lab? Who Can Apply?

The Central Government of India has proposed a new scheme under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), where it aims to cultivate over one million children in the country as Neoteric Innovators. Under the scheme, the government is setting up Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) in various schools across India.

Also Read | C'garh CM Launches Scheme For Distribution Of Fortified Rice

What is Atal Tinkering Lab?

Atal Tinkering Lab refers to an environment where students can come together to undertake different experiments, study, and develop a range of scientific ideas. As part of the Atal Tinkering Lab projects, young minds are encouraged to apply the different skills and knowledge they have acquired throughout a period in a classroom setting. As a result, individuals are able to apply the theories that they have learned in real life.

One of the major objectives behind establishing the Atal Tinkering Labs is to encourage the youth in the country to study and understand the different aspects of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) concepts with the help of relevant tools.

Also Read | Odisha's Nandankanan Zoo Launches 'adopt An Animal' Program To Conserve Wildlife

Who can apply for ATL?

Schools (minimum Grade VI - X) that are managed by the Government, local institutions, private trusts or societies can apply for establishing the Atal Tinkering Lab. Schools or bodies that are keen on setting up ATLs are required to submit an online application to the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog at this link.

However, the application is closed at the moment. So, if you are a school or a local body desirous to apply for the scheme, you will need to wait until the website is inviting applications again. Under the Atal Innovation Mission initiative, the government will offer a grant-in-aid which involves an establishment cost of ₹10 lakh along with operational expenses of ₹10 lakh for maximum five years to every Atal Tinkering Lab.

Also Read | WHO Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Insurance Scheme In 92 Low Income Nations

There are a number of other schemes that have been proposed under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) initiative. These include:

Formation of Atal Tinkering Laboratories in eligible schools

Establishment of New Incubation Centers

Improving the present incubation centre to meet the high standards of quality

Also Read | Punjab CM Launches 'Dr BR Amberdkar Post Matric Scholarship Scheme' For SC Students

Image credits: @craftedbygc | Unsplash