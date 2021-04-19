Will IPad Pro Launch In The Latest Apple Event? What To Expect From Apple Event 2021?

The Apple Event is all set to premiere on Tuesday, April 20, and netizens have already started speculating what they're up to. Much-awaited announcements include the latest iMac computers, iPad Pro, Apple Pencil to name a few. Here's a complete list of what you can expect from the latest spring Apple event.

Apple Event Leaks

Apple analysts have already started spreading the word about what new gadgets are under the pipeline. Talks on Twitter are already suggestive of the Apple iPad Pro series. This particular gadget has been rumoured to go live for a year but to no avail. But a Bloomberg report has netizens keeping their hopes up. Reportedly, the next-generation iPad Pro will come in a 12.9-inch mini-LED display package. The report further suggests that Apple may have plans for launching two iPad models later this month.

According to The Verge, the latest iPad Pro model will also get 5G support, thunderbolt support and a new chip for a speed boost. Apple Pencil is rumoured to be launching at the same time as the iPad Pro as the two products will go hand in hand. Apple leaks have also gathered attention around the new iMac model that is rumoured to feature the company's in-house silicon set. Bloomberg had reported that the latest model might be the gadget's biggest design yet, with bigger displays than the already large 27-inch display. iMac is also rumoured to experimenting with multiple colour options.

The next 'Apple event leaks' product in the line is AirTags, which has been teased about for several years now. The bottle cap-sized tracker is designed to find misplaced gadgets with the help of an app. Its conception has been indirectly referenced a couple of times in iOS 14.5, Apple analysts are betting high on its release this year. Rumour has it that the Apple event will also bring back AirPods that had seen a huge amount of success back when it came out. The updated version is said to be equipped with Dolby Atmos support and spatial audio with a more modern and sleek look. Apple TV, which was last updated in 2017, is seemingly going to be making a return, too, with support for 120Hz displays and a new processor.

