WWDC 2020 Live Blog: Apple To Kickstart Worldwide Conference At 10:30 P.m. IST

It is expected that Apple Inc will unveil new hardware plans focusing on Macs at the event. Follow all updates of WWDC live stream here at Republic World.

Vishal Tiwari
17:57 IST, June 22nd 2020
WWDC 2020 Live Blog: Watch Apple's worldwide conference 2020 live-stream here

The Worldwide Conference 2020, which is scheduled to kick start from a few hours from now can be watched for free on YouTube and Apple platforms.

Watch Apple's WWDC 2020 live-stream here:

 

17:25 IST, June 22nd 2020
WWDC 2020 Live Blog: Apple may launch new iMac at worldwide conference

Apple Inc's 31st Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The event is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 p.m. tonight Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be free for everyone to watch. The event will be live-streamed directly from Apple Park in California and can be watched on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app on the Apple TV, or YouTube. 

The annual event would have taken place at the McEnery Convention Center in California as always, had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak. Apple usually charges $1,599 for a single ticket, however, due to the current health crisis, the company has decided to hold the event online for engineers from all over the world to watch it free. It is rumoured that Apple may unveil its new iMac at the event tonight along with some hardware plans.

 

 

