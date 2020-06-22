WWDC 2020 Live Blog: Apple To Kickstart Worldwide Conference At 10:30 P.m. IST

Apple Inc's 31st Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The event is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 p.m. tonight Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be free for everyone to watch. The event will be live-streamed directly from Apple Park in California and can be watched on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app on the Apple TV, or YouTube.

The annual event would have taken place at the McEnery Convention Center in California as always, had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak. Apple usually charges $1,599 for a single ticket, however, due to the current health crisis, the company has decided to hold the event online for engineers from all over the world to watch it free. It is rumoured that Apple may unveil its new iMac at the event tonight along with some hardware plans.