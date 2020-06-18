When Is WWDC 2020? How To Watch The Keynote, Rumours, And What To Expect At Apple's WWDC

Apple is all set to conduct its very first online WWDC. The WWDC date this year is from June 22 to June 26 from 10 AM Pacific Time. WWDC refers to World Wide Developers’ Conference and this is the venue where Apple reveals about its new updates with respect to the Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, as well as Apple Watch. Read on to know about the complete details on where this WWDC conference can be viewed online this year.

When is WWDC 2020? How to watch it?

The WWDC 2020 conference would be online this year from June 22 to June 26. This is the first time that Apple's WWDC will be broadcasted on YouTube. You can watch Apple's World Wide Developers’ Conference at -

Apple's website

Apple TV app on your iPad

For developers, the WWDC can be accessed from the Apple developer app and Apple developer website.

One can even set a reminder right now to get notified via mail or SMS.

How will this year’s WWDC 2020 be different?

This year's Apple WWDC 2020 is expected to be different for several reasons. The first being that the conference would be conducted online thus it will be an all-digital version. The second is that there won't be 6000 developers all crammed into a single room. This year's conference would also be free for all the developers which are different than the rest of the times as the developers had to pay $1,599 for the ticket.

How to watch Apple's WWDC keynote

The WWDC keynote is slated to start on June 22 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST where main updates of the Apple products will be announced.

The WWDC keynote can be viewed for free. However, special credentials would be needed to join in for the conferences for other than the keynote, especially the developer ones.

New product updates, rumours, expectations during WWDC 2020

Developers are expecting many new updates and product makeover during this WWDC 2020. Here are some of the rumours or expectations from WWDC 2020.

New over-ear Apple AirPods headphones, new Apple TV hardware, all-new iMac, or even an improved, revised AirPower.

An official look at iOS 14

Software updates for iPadOS 14, macOS 10.16 and watch OS 7

New hardware for iPhone SE 2020, new iPad Pro, new MacBook Pro

