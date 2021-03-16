Xbox Series X Restock India Update: Know If Xbox Series X Is Back In Stock Or Not

The gaming industry has been growing quite rapidly in India with many gamers starting their journey daily. However, one of the saddest parts of this industry is the unavailability of the newly launched next-generation consoles such as Xbox Series X. That is the reason behind the everyday searches to find when is the new Xbox Series X Restock coming. If you have been wondering about Xbox Series X Restock India update, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Xbox Series X Restock India update
Players have been hoping to pick one of the latest next-gen consoles by Microsoft as soon as possible, but that hasn’t been a possibility for most. The issue for the players is not just the low production rate, but scalpers and bots have entered the scene too. That is why it has become difficult for many users and retailers to get the Xbox Series X to restock. But, there is a huge chance of getting availability. Here are all the retailers that are working on the Xbox Series X restock at the moment:
- Flipkart Xbox Series X Restock: Walmart hasn’t been having it easy. For the longest time, their website has told the buyers that the console is out of stock. They have mentioned that they will be restocking the store with Xbox Series X soon and the players should keep an eye out for that.
- Vijay Sales Xbox Series X Restock: This retailer had officially announced to restock the next-gen console and had opened its portal for pre-booking. However, the announcement was made public yesterday and the Series X model is not out of stock, but users still have a chance to pre-order Xbox Series S and the delivery starts from March 19, 2021.
- Amazon India Xbox Series X Restock: Amazon had the Xbox Series X and S in stock on March 11, 2021, and many players were quick to pre-order the consoles. So, currently, the organisation does not have the stock.
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Restock: Players can purchase the consoles from the Microsoft website directly. They should be fast about it as the Xbox Series X and S will be out of stock before they even know it. However, currently, the Xbox Series X console is out of stock.