Xiaomi 55-inch Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition Launched In India For Rs 34,999 

Xiaomi launched a new 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV under its Mi TV 4X lineup in India on Thursday. The 55-inch Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition seems to be a successor to the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro which was launched in India earlier in the year. The 55-inch Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition will be available for buying in India for Rs 34,999 from Amazon, Mi.com/in and Mi Home stores from December 2.

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition specs and features

The Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition has a lot in common with the Mi TV 4X Pro. Just like the Mi TV 4X Pro, the Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition also has a 10-bit (also called deep colour) panel which in tandem with HDR can help create depth and a sense of reality while watching content (that supports HDR). In theory, the Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition will be able to produce over a billion colours (as opposed to 16.8 million on a TV with an 8-bit panel), which is good for both, watching HDR content from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, and bragging rights.

Speaking of which, the 55-inch Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition will support popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video out-of-the-box – something that’s missing on Xiaomi’s older Mi TV models including the Mi TV 4X Pro.

Mi fans, presenting the all-new #MiTV 4X 138.8cm (55) 2020 Edition.

Key specs:

Android TV ✅

4K HDR display ✅

Vivid Picture Engine ✅

PatchWall ✅

Netflix + Prime Video + Hotstar✅



As for audio, the Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition comes with a dual 20W stereo speaker set-up with DTS-HD surround sound, just like the Mi TV 4X Pro.

The 55-inch Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition also comes with Xiaomi’s dual interface – PatchWall and stock Android TV – and allows users to switch between the two at will. PatchWall is based on "deep learning AI that references metadata to make intelligent content recommendations tailored to you," according to Xiaomi which means that it can learn from users’ viewing habits and show and suggest content accordingly. Stock Android TV user interface meanwhile adds the Google Play Store to it letting users install apps directly.

The Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition supports Android Pie’s data saver feature allowing for “up to three times more content streaming, data counter for individual apps, and the ability to cast locally and wirelessly to the TV without the need for an internet connection.”

Lastly, the Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition also supports almost every prominent set-top box in India, from Tata Sky to the ones offered by local players like Hathway. Xiaomi has tied up with Airtel to offer 4 months subscription of Airtel DTH at Rs 1,800 as compared to the regular price of Rs 3,450. Customers who buy the Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition before January 31, 2020 will be eligible for this offer.

