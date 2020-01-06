Xiaomi Is Mulling To Bring Its RedmiBook laptops To India 

Xiaomi’s newly independent sub brand Redmi launched its first laptop, the RedmiBook, in China in May last year. As it turns out, Xiaomi had also registered the ‘RedmiBook’ trademark with the Intellectual Property India well ahead of launch, on April 26, 2019 to be more precise. This means Xiaomi has been mulling to bring its RedmiBook laptops to India, and while we don’t know when that’s going to happen, the trademark filing is a positive sign.

Xiaomi has been in India for over four years now. Slowly and steadily, it has expanded its portfolio to include products like pillows and pens to high-end smart LED TVs. But if there’s one product that has eluded it, it’s laptops. There are of course other things, but fans in India have been wanting Xiaomi to bring its laptops here for a very long time now. The company has always maintained that it would happen, but launching a laptop is trickier.

Xiaomi started making laptops under its Mi banner and eventually the newly independent sub brand Redmi also joined the bandwagon. All Xiaomi laptops, whether Mi notebooks or RedmiBooks, aspire to offer MacBook-like experiences at more affordable prices. And while we can’t be sure about the Mi notebooks, Xiaomi may launch the RedmiBook in India anytime now. The company holds the right to the trademark until 2029.

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub brand launched its first laptop, the RedmiBook 14, last year. And towards the end of the year, it refreshed the RedmiBook lineup with an all-new 13-inch variant with faster 10th Gen Intel Core processors and slimmer bezels. The goal seems simple – undercutting the Apple MacBook Air. The RedmiBook 13 is a lot like the MacBook Air at half the price. Price starts at just under Rs 50,000.

The 13-inch RedmiBook packs 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and up to 512GB SSD storage inside an all familiar all-metal chassis - that weighs just a little over 1kg. More specifically, the RedmiBook 13 is available in Core i5 (512GB SSD) and Core i7 (512GB SSD) configurations with 8GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

The RedmiBook 13 has a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare screen with a touted screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent. The laptop is further backed by a 40W battery which is claimed to offer up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge – there’s also fast charging on-board here. Connectivity options include 2 USB 3.1, HDMI port, and 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also DTS Surround Sound.

