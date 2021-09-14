Xiaomi Smart Glasses Announced With MicroLED Imaging Technology; All We Know About It

After the launch of Facebook's Ray-Ban Glasses, the tech giants like Google and Xiaomi have joined the race to dominate the smart-glasses industry. Xiaomi has taken a step into this smart-glasses sector with the launch of their Xiaomi Smart Glasses. These look like regular spectacles but are loaded with multiple sensors and an imaging system to enable various smart features. The Xiaomi Smart Glasses will use Augmented Reality technology to enable smart features like capture photos, translate text instantly, make calls and offer navigation on the glasses. Apart from this, Xiaomi has also released a new set of Xiaomi Smart Glasses specifications on their official website. To help our readers, here is a list of all the Xiaomi Smart Glasses specifications released.

Introducing #XiaomiSmartGlasses, our first pair of smart eyewear.



Imagine every smartphone function integrated into what you wear.👓 #NeverStopExploring https://t.co/jdykEJX4UT — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 14, 2021

The upcoming Xiaomi Smart Glasses have been created with the MicroLED imaging technology to give the product a squarish frame with a band running on top. Looking at the thickness of the band, it could be loaded with some sensors. The developers also claim that their MicroLEDs have a higher pixel density and a simpler design when compared to the products existing in the market. The product’s display chip dimensions are 2.4x2.02mm. The glasses are made with a monochrome display solution to allow limited light to pass through the glasses. The most shocking thing about these glasses is that they are made up of 497 components including miniature sensors and communication modules. These Xiaomi Smart Glasses seem a bit feasible because they weigh only 51 grams and it supports XiaoAI AI assistant for enabling voice commands.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses release date and price

The Beijing-based tech giants have released a list of specifications about their Xiaomi Smart Glasses but have not given out anything about the product’s release or pricing. But the Xiaomi Smart Glasses expected price could be anywhere between $150 to $500. Keep in mind that these are rumours and nothing has been confirmed by Xiaomi themselves. They have only released an official Tweet about their Xiaomi Smart Glasses which read, “Introducing #XiaomiSmartGlasses, our first pair of smart eyewear. Imagine every smartphone function integrated into what you wear. Eyeglasses #NeverStopExploring”. The Founder and CEO of Xiaomi, Leijun also shared a set of Tweets showing off his upcoming product from this official account.

Introducing Xiaomi Smart Glasses! Though at first glance these seem just ordinary glasses, MicroLED optical waveguide imaging technology puts a display in front of your eyes, for our smartest viewing experience yet. pic.twitter.com/CoP8t5GNH6 — leijun (@leijun) September 14, 2021

