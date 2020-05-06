Best Fortnite Players You Should Watch Out For In 2020 | Top 10 Ranked

Since its launch in 2017, Fortnite has risen to become one of the most popular free-to-play BR games in existence before exploding into a mass culture phenomenon. The game is obsessed over by millions around the world and has allowed several eSports players to rise to record levels of wealth, status and fame. Today, we take a look at the top ten Fortnite players in the world right now.

Best Fortnite players 2020

Here's a list of the top ten Fortnite players so you can have an idea about who is going to be important in upcoming events:

1. Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf won the inaugural Fortnite World Cup last year, putting him on top. He has managed to put on decent performances ever since, proving that he can certainly keep up a good form.

2. TFue

Turner Tenney, better known as TFue, is another popular streamer and esports player, who is best known for playing Fortnite. He is amongst the highest-paid Fortnite players who, up until recently, played for the FaZe Clan. His FaZe profile lists him as one of the best Fortnite players in history.

3. Fray

Fray is not highly popular within the gaming community, but he is one of the top Fortnite players right now and is known best for his well-thought plays. He currently plays for the Nakama Esports team and has been consistently participating in all the major tournaments. It is very likely that he will soon climb up the rankings.

4. Diggy and Marz

Diggy and Marz are an inseparable duo who performed extremely well at the Winterfest Royale that took place recently. The two seem primed to continue their success and are certainly two of the best Fortnite streamers right now.

5. NRG Benjyfishy

Benjyfishy has had quite the success recently and has constantly improved over time. This player has gradually climbed up the ranks and it is likely that you will get to see a lot more of him in 2020.

6. Wakie

Wakie is one of the lesser-known players right now who isn't that popular within the gaming community. However, his solid performance in Fortnite Chapter 2 has clearly earned him a spot on this list. in addition, he’s been consistently improving and was seen in nearly all the recent events while placing highly in pretty much all of them.

7. Maken1x

Maken1x has been proving to be one of the top Fortnite players with his recent performances. He did really well in both the Duos at the Winter Royale and also had a higher ranking at the FNCS finals. If he continues to keep the pace, he can certainly be amongst the top Fortnite players in 2020.

8. Aqua

Aqua is another Fortnite player who is yet to create an impact on the content creator scene; however, his performances in pretty much every tournament in 2019 have been noteworthy where he also managed to come in first at the World Cup Duos.

9. Clix

Clix has had many achievements so far and is one of the most prolific Fortnite players at the moment. However, he is yet to pull off that huge win to be part of the higher tiers of Fortnite players. Nonetheless, Clix has been able to put on strong performances to climb up the rankings.

10. EpikWhale

EpikWhale is another young Fortnite player who isn't quite popular yet, but he is only getting better with his performances. At the World Cup, he had managed to secure the third position in Solos which was actually impressive. However, this wasn't the first time that he pulled off a big win. EpikWhale has been playing in these brackets for a while now and has shown significant improvement in his game.

