Hackathon Team Names: 150+ COOL Team Name Ideas For You To Choose From

Hackathon is amongst the most exciting event for computing and technology enthusiasts. Many countries around the globe are promoting Hackathon events to provide the exact exposure that talented individuals need to get noticed by big companies and organisations in the world. Apart from this, these events also provide a huge winning amount to its winner which is one of the major reasons for massive participation in the tech tournament.
A winning team needs to have an impactful team name that represents the core characteristic of their team nature. If you are looking for a cool team name then here are 150+ Hackathon team names that you can use while participating in the event.
Also Read | PUBG clan names for all 'Pro Assassins'; Here is a list of all cool names you need
Also Read | India's first technical textile hackathon from Nov 22
Also Read | PM Modi's Chennai visit: IIT convocation, India-Singapore Hackathon
Also Read | Facebook's hackathon to tackle online hate-a-thon