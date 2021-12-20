2021 in Review: From It Takes Two to Garena Free Fire Max, the best video games of 2021

This year has been a long ride for both gamers and game developers. From It Takes Two (awarded game of the year at The Game Awards 2021) to Garena Free Fire Max (awarded the User's Choice Game by Google Play), gamers have enjoyed a lot of new titles this year. As the year is about to end, enthusiasts are preparing for more exciting titles that will be revealed next year. However, before the year ends, having a look at the most popular games of 2021 is important for setting expectations from the video games that are about to come. Here is a list of all video games that gamers could not stop playing in 2021.

Top Games 2021 in review

It Takes Two

The game was launched in March 2021. It is available to play on all leading consoles such as PlayStation 4, 5, Xbox Series X/S/One and Windows. It Takes Two is an action-adventure multiplayer type game that lets players enjoy cooperative gameplay on a split-screen. One of the most unique aspects of the game is its gaming style and mechanics, which have been taken from a variety of video games. The game features two characters whose names are Cody and May. The game has also been awarded as the 'Game of the Year' and 'Best Multiplayer Game' at The Game Awards 2021.

Deathloop

DeathLoop was developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. It was released on September 14, 2021, and is currently available on Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 5. Deathloop is a first-person shooter game and it uses a combination of skills such as parkour, stealth, weaponry, gadgets and other powers to elevate the gaming experience. Player's have loved the gameplay and the visuals, fetching Deathloop with the 'Best Direction' and 'Best Art Direction' awards at The Game Awards 2021.

Forza Horizon 5

Developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best racing video games released in a while. Currently, the title is available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One and was released on November 9, 2021. The game supports both single-player and multiplayer gaming profiles and has been awarded two titles at The Game Awards 2021 for 'Best Racing Game' and 'Best Audio Design'. The game is based in a representational environment based in Mexico. The game's open-world is 50% larger than its predecessor and also contains an active volcano.

Genshin Impact

The action role-playing video game has been developed and published by miHoYo and is available to play on all leading platforms such as Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, 5 and Nintendo Swtich. The game is based in a fantasy world that has seven nations that are related to a different element. The game allows players to control one of the four characters. The game is not only popular on gaming consoles, but on smartphones as well.

Minecraft

Minecraft has made it to this list as the game recently passed over one trillion views on YouTube. Not only fans are watching the game more than anything else on the internet, but the game also has one of the highest numbers of active monthly players, crossing over 100 million. Upon the occasion, YouTube replaced its logo with a Minecraft-themed creative for one day, while releasing a dedicated landing page for Minecraft creators on YouTube. The sandbox-style game has been the player's and streamer's favourite. The game was launched more than 10 years ago, has been developed and published by Mojang Studios, and is available on Windows, Linux and macOS.

Other games that have been popular all year round include Among Us, which is a social deduction game that can be played with other players in real-time. Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of Pubg: Mobile is one of the most played mobile video games in India, along with other titles such as Garena Free Fire Max and Call of Duty: Mobile. Stay tuned for more gaming news and other technology news.