AC Odyssey Abantis Islands: How To Reach This Island In The Game?

In AC Odyssey, Abantis Island is one of the largest islands that is available to the players in the game. This island is made up of two smaller islands - Euboea and Skiros. The various activities that the players can indulge in on this island include many lookout points, several enemy camps, tombs, animal lairs, villages and ports.
AC Odyssey Abantis Islands
The players who want to reach this island will have to unlock a ship in order to explore the sea surrounding it. The suggested hero level experience for this location is 38. Here are some points that you need to keep a note of on this island:
- The players who are not level 38 should keep their distance from
- Aggressive wildlife forms
- Opponents that are stronger
- The Abantis island has two cities
- The first one is situated in the southwestern part of Euboea
- The second one is situated in the northern part of Skiros
- There are blacksmiths in both these cities
- A major part of Abantis island is under the rule of enemy locations
- The players will have to weaken the forces and position of the enemy on this island in order to be able to move freely.
AC Odyssey Guide
- Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.
- Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.
- Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.
- Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.
- Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.
- Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.
- Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)
- Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis
- Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta