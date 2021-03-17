AC Odyssey Abantis Islands: How To Reach This Island In The Game?

In AC Odyssey, Abantis Island is one of the largest islands that is available to the players in the game. This island is made up of two smaller islands - Euboea and Skiros. The various activities that the players can indulge in on this island include many lookout points, several enemy camps, tombs, animal lairs, villages and ports.

AC Odyssey Abantis Islands

The players who want to reach this island will have to unlock a ship in order to explore the sea surrounding it. The suggested hero level experience for this location is 38. Here are some points that you need to keep a note of on this island:

The players who are not level 38 should keep their distance from Aggressive wildlife forms Opponents that are stronger

The Abantis island has two cities The first one is situated in the southwestern part of Euboea The second one is situated in the northern part of Skiros There are blacksmiths in both these cities

A major part of Abantis island is under the rule of enemy locations

The players will have to weaken the forces and position of the enemy on this island in order to be able to move freely.

AC Odyssey Guide