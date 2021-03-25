AC Odyssey Ainigmata Ostraka: Here Is List Of Locations To Find These Items

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game that was released on October 2, 2018. It is the 11th major instalment and the 21st overall in the Assassin's Creed series, produced by Ubisoft Quebec and released by Ubisoft. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is the sequel to Assassin's Creed Origins, which was released in 2017. Continue reading to learn more about the Ainigmata Ostraka from AC Odyssey.
AC Odyssey Ainigmata Ostraka Locations
Ainigmata Ostraka List
- Kephallonia
- Ashes to Ashes
- Bottomless Lake
- Fatal Attraction
- Megaris
- Hound Docked
- Happy Hour
- Record Sunshine
- Phokis
- Pressed for Time
- Finger Tip
- A Specific General
- Malis
- Lokris
- Abantis Islands
- A Deal for Freedom
- Beneath Theseus's Dreams
- Makedonia
- Attika
- Backstage Pass
- Killer View
- Goat's Gruff
- Elbow Greece
- Odor in the Court
- War Eagle
- Pirate Islands
- Blue Eyed Beauty
- Pride of Place
- Smoke Signal
- Obsidian Islands
- Argolis
- Two of Clubs
- The Floor is Lava
- An Arm and a Leg
- Korinthia
- Stone Cold
- Rock and Roll
- Turning Tides
- Naxos
- Procrastinate Now
- Stubborn Mule
- Silver Islands
- Estate Envy
- Grave Discovery
- Needle in a Haystack
- Marbled Morale
- Messara
- Lakonia
- Soldier to Shoulder
- Mapping Out
- Rightful King
AC Odyssey Update Guide
- Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.
- Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.
- Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.
- Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.
- Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.
- Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.
- Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)
- Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis
- Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta.
Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal