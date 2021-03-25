AC Odyssey Ainigmata Ostraka: Here Is List Of Locations To Find These Items

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game that was released on October 2, 2018. It is the 11th major instalment and the 21st overall in the Assassin's Creed series, produced by Ubisoft Quebec and released by Ubisoft. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is the sequel to Assassin's Creed Origins, which was released in 2017. Continue reading to learn more about the Ainigmata Ostraka from AC Odyssey.

AC Odyssey Ainigmata Ostraka Locations

Ainigmata Ostraka List

Kephallonia Ashes to Ashes Bottomless Lake Fatal Attraction

Megaris Hound Docked Happy Hour Record Sunshine

Phokis Pressed for Time Finger Tip A Specific General

Malis Heart and Sole

Lokris Red Scent

Abantis Islands A Deal for Freedom Beneath Theseus's Dreams

Makedonia Helios's Greeting

Attika Backstage Pass Killer View Goat's Gruff Elbow Greece Odor in the Court War Eagle

Pirate Islands Blue Eyed Beauty Pride of Place Smoke Signal

Obsidian Islands Upon Typhon's Crown

Argolis Two of Clubs The Floor is Lava An Arm and a Leg

Korinthia Stone Cold Rock and Roll Turning Tides

Naxos Procrastinate Now Stubborn Mule

Silver Islands Estate Envy Grave Discovery Needle in a Haystack Marbled Morale

Messara Till Death Do Us Part

Lakonia Soldier to Shoulder Mapping Out Rightful King



AC Odyssey Update Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal