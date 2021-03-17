AC Valhalla 1.2.0 Update: Check Out AC Valhalla Patch Notes For 1.2.0 Update

AC Valhalla has been accessible for the players for a long while now. The game will now get more updates and fixes to add new substance and furthermore tackle the previous bugs and issues. These updates help keep up the smooth working of the game. Players want to learn more about the latest AC Valhalla Patch Notes 1.2.0.

AC Valhalla Patch Notes 1.2.0.

AC Valhalla 1.2.0 Patch is out now, and it brings a lot of new substance to the game. First things first, the update brings a new Easter-themed festival called Ostara. The AC Valhalla Update also brings new skills and abilities to the game. This update will likewise fix all the bugs and issues plaguing the game to provide a smoother experience for the players. Check out the patch notes for AC Valhalla 1.2.0 Update below:

Ostara Festival

Developers added in-game support for the Ostara Festival.

The Ostara Festival will be available from March 18 to April 8. It will feature a bloomy Ravensthorpe, some unique side activities (such as egg hunts), and special rewards.

Developers will provide more details about the Ostara Season content in the First Look article coming March 18.

Change Appearance / Transmog

Added a Change Appearance aka Transmog to the game.

Change your gear and weapon appearance within the same category of items at Gunnar’s blacksmith in Ravensthorpe for 50 silver. “This piece was already exceptionally beautiful, but if there’s anyone who could improve it, it’s me!” —Gunnar

Changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory.

New Skills

Fearless Leaper = When activated, the leap attack damage has a larger area of effect and can be done at any height.

Raven’s Loot = Your raven gathers loot from targets killed with ranged attacks.

Loot Food = Eivor now has a higher chance of looting food from dead bodies.

Close Camera Option

We added a close camera option to the game.

Once toggled, it will activate a closer camera during regular gameplay.

The camera will zoom out during combat encounters.

The option can be toggled in the Gameplay menu.

GAME IMPROVEMENTS

Miscellaneous

There will now be more cats throughout England. The best clutter.

Foxes should no longer spawn inside Lunden.

Addressed an issue that downgraded Ubisoft Connect Rewards (i.e. Spartan bow, Moonlight Axe).

Improved character physics behavior when running up the stairs. Clothes no longer go brrr.

Small boats will now catch fire when throwing torches at them.

Balancing