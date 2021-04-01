AC Valhalla Anderitum Hideout: Here's Where To Find The Mentor's Vambrace

AC Valhalla has become one of the biggest game releases for 2020, it is also one of the most played installments in the Assassins Creed Franchise. The game provides the player with entry to ancient Norse World where the players play the role of a Viking named Eivor. Players are put on this adventurous and dangerous journey in the game where they need to take control over a few regions, complete some favors, knock down some powerful people, and much more. Many players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Anderitum Hideout.

AC Valhalla Anderitum Hideout

AC Valhalla has created a world where the players can spend hours at a time. Here the players don’t need to constantly grind and complete the campaign, they can always take some time off and explore the expansive world created by Ubisoft. In this Norse-themed world, the players can acquire a huge number of treasures and gear just by exploration.

Suthsexe is a location that holds two gear items for the players to collect, one of them is the Mentor’s Robes and the other is the Mentor’s Vambrace. Players that are looking for the Mentor’s Vambrace need to infiltrate the Anderitum Hideout. They can do that by either hitting the Anderitum Camp and stealing the key to the front door, or they can sneak inside the camp and use the large hole in the center of the camp to reach the hideout.

Once the players are inside the hideout, they need to keep moving forward in the cave. They will face a few wooden obstacles, some they need to break down and some they need to burn down. Once they reach the end of this hideout, they will find a chest. Players need to open this chest to loot the Mentor’s Vambrace from the Anderitum Hideout in AC Valhalla.

How to find the Beast of the Hills in AC Valhalla?

AC Valhalla has many legendary beasts that players can hunt to collect special bonuses. The beast of the hills in AC Valhalla is a Legendary bear. AC Valhalla Beast of the Hills locations is Sciropescire and it can be found in the Uriconium Ruins of this region. The AC Valhalla beast of the hills location is a little tricky as there is a hidden way that leads the player to the Legendary Bear. The players will have to look for a door built into the cliff. Through this door, they need to go ahead until they see a hole they can get out from. This will give them access to Uriconium Ruins and place them directly against the Beast of the Hills.

