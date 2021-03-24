AC Valhalla Arctic Fox: Know Where To Farm Arctic Fox In AC Valhalla

Ubisoft has created a deep and rich world for the AC Valhalla players. The AC Valhalla world has so many things for the players to explore and try out. Other than the main missions and side missions there are many other aspects of the game that the players can check out. There are many treasures and mysteries hidden in the world of AC Valhalla. There is also a lot of flora and fauna for the players to discover in the game. This flora and fauna that is collected can be used to craft various types of items and resources in the game. Many players want to learn more about the AC Valhalla Arctic Fox.

AC Valhalla Arctic Fox

Arctic Fox is one of the many animals that are present in AC Valhalla. Players can hunt down an Arctic Fox to get the Wolf Fang and Arctic Fur resource. Players can farm resources from this animal in the Rygjafylke location in the game. Here they need to reach the Fannaraki Summit, in this location the players will find the Arctic Foxes in abundance and they can hunt them down using their bow and arrow and the Odin sight ability.

AC Valhalla Reindeer Antlers

Players will receive a quest from a woman called Mild Hunt. In this quest, the woman will ask the player to find 3 deer antlers and get them for her. The woman mentions deer antlers, but what she is actually looking for is reindeer antlers and this could stir up some confusion for the players. The other cumbersome part of this quest is finding the 3 reindeer antlers in AC Valhalla. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Reindeer Antlers:

First, the player needs to equip themselves with bows and arrows to hunt the reindeers

The game is very true to life and reindeers are found in the mountainous region of the game just like in real life.

The player can use any of the hilly regions, on the east, north, and south of the map to find the reindeers

Not every reindeer will drop an antler every time, some won’t, so the players will need to keep on hunting until they collect three reindeers.

The player can use their Raven to point out the locations of the reindeer beforehand.

Once all Reindeer Antlers are collected, the player can head back to the woman that gave the quest to receive their reward.

Promo Image Source: SidequestVP Twitter