AC Valhalla Arctic Fox: Know Where To Farm Arctic Fox In AC Valhalla

Ubisoft has created a deep and rich world for the AC Valhalla players. The AC Valhalla world has so many things for the players to explore and try out. Other than the main missions and side missions there are many other aspects of the game that the players can check out. There are many treasures and mysteries hidden in the world of AC Valhalla. There is also a lot of flora and fauna for the players to discover in the game. This flora and fauna that is collected can be used to craft various types of items and resources in the game. Many players want to learn more about the AC Valhalla Arctic Fox.
Arctic Fox is one of the many animals that are present in AC Valhalla. Players can hunt down an Arctic Fox to get the Wolf Fang and Arctic Fur resource. Players can farm resources from this animal in the Rygjafylke location in the game. Here they need to reach the Fannaraki Summit, in this location the players will find the Arctic Foxes in abundance and they can hunt them down using their bow and arrow and the Odin sight ability.
Players will receive a quest from a woman called Mild Hunt. In this quest, the woman will ask the player to find 3 deer antlers and get them for her. The woman mentions deer antlers, but what she is actually looking for is reindeer antlers and this could stir up some confusion for the players. The other cumbersome part of this quest is finding the 3 reindeer antlers in AC Valhalla. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Reindeer Antlers: