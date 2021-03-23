AC Valhalla Bayek Outfit: Learn More About The Legendary Bayek Skin Here

AC Valhalla is an all-out action-RPG game. The best part about RPGs is that there is a great level of character depth in the game. Players determine the personalities of their characters through the decisions they make in the game. RPGs additionally provide the players with a deep level of character customization allowing them to make the appearance of the character as customizable as possible. Many players want to learn more about the AC Valhalla Bayek Outfit.

AC Valhalla Bayek Outfit

The Bayek Outfit is one of the skins that were available for free in one of the Promotional Events. Players had to register for Ubisoft’s Happy Holidays event and would find this skin in their inventory within seven days. The Bayek Outfit is a legendary skin with an Egyptian design inspired by the Assassins Creed Origins game. This outfit isn’t available to unlock right now, Ubisoft may bring back this outfit through some other event, players will just have to wait and see.

AC Valhalla Update 1.2.0

AC Valhalla 1.2.0 Patch is out now, and it brings a lot of new substance to the game. First things first the update brings a new Easter-themed festival called Ostara. The AC Valhalla Update also brings new skills and abilities to the game. This update will likewise fix all the bugs and issues plaguing the game to provide a smoother experience for the players. Check out the patch notes for AC Valhalla 1.2.0 Update below:

Ostara Festival

Developers added in-game support for the Ostara Festival.

The Ostara Festival will be available from March 18 to April 8. It will feature a bloomy Ravensthorpe, some unique side activities (such as egg hunts), and special rewards.

Developers will provide more details about the Ostara Season content in the First Look article coming March 18.

Change Appearance / Transmog

Added a Change Appearance aka Transmog to the game.

Change your gear and weapon appearance within the same category of items at Gunnar’s blacksmith in Ravensthorpe for 50 silver. “This piece was already exceptionally beautiful, but if there’s anyone who could improve it, it’s me!” —Gunnar

Changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory.

New Skills

Fearless Leaper = When activated, the leap attack damage has a larger area of effect and can be done at any height.

Raven’s Loot = Your raven gathers loot from targets killed with ranged attacks.

Loot Food = Eivor now has a higher chance of looting food from dead bodies.

Close Camera Option

We added a close camera option to the game.

Once toggled, it will activate a closer camera during regular gameplay.

The camera will zoom out during combat encounters.

The option can be toggled in the Gameplay menu.

GAME IMPROVEMENTS

Miscellaneous

There will now be more cats throughout England. The best clutter.

Foxes should no longer spawn inside Lunden.

Addressed an issue that downgraded Ubisoft Connect Rewards (i.e. Spartan bow, Moonlight Axe).

Improved character physics behavior when running up the stairs. Clothes no longer go brrr.

Small boats will now catch fire when throwing torches at them.

Balancing

Addressed an issue that caused Skadi's Blade's perk to remain inactive when conditions are met.

Addressed an issue that caused the boar master's melee attack not to build up fire damage on the player.

Addressed an issue that caused Petra's Arc perk to remain inactive above 90% HP.

Addressed an issue that caused the Huntsman rune to be activated when conditions are not met.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to break the heavy runic attack of Kjotve with light attacks during the third phase.

Addressed an issue that prevented Guaranteed Assassination from working and reduced damage dealt after acquiring the Shoulder Bash ability.

