AC Valhalla Berk The Bard: How To Steal Back The 295 Silver Coins From Berk?

Valhalla Berk is a character in the Assassin's Creed game Valhalla Berk. In Donecaestre, you will meet the Bard, a crook and a greedy NPC. To begin the Art-Scop World Event, you must first locate him. The players' goal will be to pay the bard so that he can write a song in Eivor's honour. Continue reading the article to know about this mission in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Berk the Bard

In order to find him, you need to look for the world event in Donecaestre. It will be easy to spot him as he will be standing close to the street and can be clearly heard all over the area. Berk only needs some silver in exchange for which he will compose a song for you. It is, however, very costly, costing 295 silver. Paying off Berk is the only way to solve the Art-Scop puzzle, so it's well worth the money. Even though this is very costly, you can steal back the money when you see the prompt on your screen. Just follow these steps mentioned below:

It's no use trying to bargain with him as he is one greedy NPC.

So just speak to him and say that it is a fair price

After you give him the 295 silver, he will start singing

His singing will confirm that he charged a lot more than he should have.

Shortly after you will see a prompt on your screen to steal the money. Make sure to not miss this opportunity as you will not get another chance.

Unfortunately, you will have to stay close and listen to him till he finishes the song. This is so the event can be marked as completed.

AC Valhalla Update

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a new season of free content has arrived. On March 18, the Ostara Festival in Ravensthorpe comes alive with new events and incentives. Along with a special community gift, the developers are implementing a much-anticipated feature that allows Eivor to alter gear appearance. One thing to note is that this event is going to be accessible only after the player has completed one story arc (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire).

Three new skills have been added in order to help Eivor in the fight to conquer England. The Fearless Leaper skill throws Eivor upwards after which he lands with a strong falling attack on the enemies. The players can equip the new Raven's Loot and Loot Food skills for increasing Eivor's efficiency when they are in the range or on the prowl.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal