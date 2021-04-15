AC Valhalla Big Mackerel Location: Check Out The Locations For All Types Of Fish Here

AC Valhalla is probably the best instalment to the Assassins Creed Franchise. Players have been entranced with the excellent and verifiable precise antiquated Norse Themed World that has been made for AC Valhalla. Players invest a great deal of energy in this game as the campaign itself is more than 50 hours and in the event that the player is focusing on 100% finish. At that point they will wind up going through over 100 hours in the game as there is such a huge amount of activities to do in AC Valhalla. Many players are curious about AC Valhalla Big Mackerel Location.

AC Valhalla Big Mackerel Location

Fishing is one of the many side activities in AC Valhalla. Players can use this activity for leisure or complete a task surrounding this activity. To unlock fishing, the player has to reach settlement rank 2 and purchase a fishing hut for 600 supplies and 45 raw materials. After building the fishing hut they can obtain a fishing line from a kid. This kid will also provide the players with a set of fishes they need to collect and get for them to receive a reward.

Fishing itself is a fun activity, and players need to head over to any water body in the game to start it. Mackerel is one of the many types of fish that players can catch in the game, it is located in the seas of the Rygjafylke and Hordafylke regions. In these regions, the players will find Regular and Big Mackerel. Check out the locations for other fish below:

Norway

Arctic Char - Located in the seas of the Rygjafylke and Hordafylke regions.

Hake - Located in the seas of the Rygjafylke and Hordafylke regions.

Mackerel - Located in the seas of the Rygjafylke and Hordafylke regions.

Redfish - Located in the seas of the Rygjafylke and Hordafylke regions.

England

Bollock - Located in the rivers of Cent, Essex, and Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

Bream - Located off the coasts of Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

Brown Trout - Located in the rivers of Ledecestrescire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, Nottinghamshire.

Bullhead - Located in the rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Essexe, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Lincolnshire, Glowecestrescire, Eurvicscire, and Nottinghamshire.

Burbot - Located in the rivers of Oxenefordscire, Cent, Sciropescire, Glowecestrescire, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Cod - Located off the coasts of East Anglia, Cent, and Essexe.

Eel - Located in the rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, and Sciropescire.

Flatfish - Located off the coasts of Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Grey Trout - Located in the rivers of Cent, Suthsexe, Essexe, and Hamtunscire.

Haddock - Located off the coasts of East Anglia, Eurvicscire, and Lincolnscire.

Halibut - Located off the coasts of Grantebridge, Euvicsire, East Anglia, and Lincolnscire.

Perch - Located in the rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Lincolnscire, Oxenefordscire, Eurvicscire, Sciropescire, and Snottinghamshire.

Salmon - Located in the rivers of Lincolnscire, Euvicscire, and Snotinghamscire.

Shad - Located off the coasts of East Anglia, Lincolnscire, and Eurvicsire.

Sturgeon - Located off the coast and in the rivers of Cent, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

Promo Image Source: Ubisoft Twitter