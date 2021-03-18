AC Valhalla Birstan: Learn Birstan's Role In The 'An Uncommon Proposition' Quest

AC Valhalla is an action-RPG game that has several characters in the game. Every character plays a specific role and provides certain quests to the players in the game. These quests can be encountered in main quests and side quests. Main quests sometimes can also provide the player with a decision and according to the choice the player makes, the game unfolds in a certain way. One of the popular characters is AC Valhalla Birstan.

AC Valhalla Birstan

Birstan is one of the many characters that players will come across in the game. Players will come across Birstan in the An Uncommon Proposition Quest. Birstan is the Earldorman of Essex that needs something from Eivor and Randvi will lead Eivor to him. Players will have many interactions through the course of this quest in AC Valhalla. Birstan and Eivor will go through a series of hurdles and tasks in this quest. Check out the walkthrough for the An Uncommon Proposition quest below:

Find Birstan

First, the Players will have to find and interact with Birstan who is located in the Earldorman’s house, he will assign certain tasks to Eivor.

Investigate Birstan's Camp

The players will be directed towards Birstan’s Camp which is located between Beorn Cavern and Belesdune Bandit Camp, they will have to investigate this camp. These are the clues the players will have to search for:

The spilled fruit and vegetables on the ground.

A body in the tall grass east of the camp.

A dead, partially eaten horse just south of the camp

A pawprint in the dirt a little further south from the remains of the horse.

Protect Birstan

After the investigation, the players will have to look for Birstan again who is located towards the south of the camp. They will have to reach this location fast and protect Birstan from a Pair of wild Bloodthirsty bears.

Back to the Earldorman's House