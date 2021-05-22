AC Valhalla Boyne Tombs Location: How To Get Wrath Of Druids Boyne Tombs Wealth Armor

Launched in November 2020, AC Valhalla has become one of the most popular action games in the world. The Norse Folklore, Action-RPG blend is widely praised and players spend a huge amount of time while playing this game. However, defeating bosses in AC Valhalla is quite a bit of a challenge. But, this time players are confused about AC Valhalla Boyne Tombs which consists of an area in which they can unlock the Druidic Armor or Wealth Gear. So, if you have been wondering about the AC Valhalla Boyne Tombs location, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Valhalla Boyne Tombs location

AC Valhalla Boyne Tombs is the second Irish area in the Wrath of the Druids DLC. By exploring the location, players will be able to unlock the Druidic Armor which is also called the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath Of Druids Boyne Tombs Wealth Gear. The armor is a collectable item and here is how to get AC Valhalla Wrath Of Druids Boyne Tombs Wealth Gear.

How to get AC Valhalla Wrath Of Druids Boyne Tombs Wealth Gear?

Boyne Tombs in AC Valhalla can be found easily to the west of Rathdown and southeast of Tullagh Laght.

Once you reach the location, the first thing you need to do is to clear the roof of the tomb.

The tomb can be found under a hill and you will have to deal with the Druids to reach there.

As soon as you have defeated the Druids and cleared the area, make sure you get a red explosive jar.

Take the red explosive jars and head to the tomb’s entrance which can be found on the eastern side.

Now, you need to blast the breakable wall by placing the jar in front of it and shooting an arrow to ignite the explosive.

As soon as you enter the tomb, start looking for a key that can be found by following the main tunnel from the entrance.

From the tunnel go through the second entrance on the right side and fight the three enemies.

Once you defeat them, then look around to spot this table with the Boyne Tombs Key on it.

Take the key and head right from your current location and defeat the Druids from the wooden balcony deal.

Now, open the locked door to the north and enter the tunnel.

There you will find a hole in the right side wall, all you need to do is slide through it.

Then on the right side, you will see the Boyne Tombs Gear Chest with the Druidic Armor inside.

IMAGE: SCREENGRAB FROM AC VALHALLA