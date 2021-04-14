AC Valhalla Briton Shield Location And Statistical Information You Must Check Out

Last Updated:

AC Valhalla Briton Shield Location And Statistical Information

AC Valhalla has a huge assortment of weapons for the players to attempt to find and try out.

AC Valhalla has risen to fame in the quickest way; it is the first cutting-edge Assassins Creed game by Ubisoft for the new next-gen consoles. It has amassed a gigantic player base, as clients are adoring the Norse-themed world that has been made by the designers. The game contains Norse Mythology references and a profound and rich excursion made for the bold Viking character, which is the hero of the story. The game also contains a complex weapons and combat system and the player has a variety of weapons to choose from. Many players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Briton Shield.

AC Valhalla Briton Shield

In the latest game, the developers have added a new type of weapon for the players to use and that is a shield. Players can also upgrade their skills to use dual wield where they can use the shield along with any other type of weapon. The Briton Shield is one of the popular shields in the game. It is part of the Wolf base skill tree. Many weapons in AC Valhalla can be found through exploration, the Briton Shield is one of them. The players will have to look for this shield while exploring the Temple of Mithras in the Lunden region. Many players would like to learn how the Briton Shield holds up against the bloodthirsty enemies the game throws at them. Check out the stats for the AC Valhalla Briton Shield below:

  • Attack: 59
  • Speed: 46
  • Block: 51
  • Stun: 74
  • Critical: 52
  • Weight: 13
  • Weapon Ability: Restore some Health on parry.

AC Valhalla Mentor Armor

AC Valhalla has plenty of Armor sets that players can equip to change the look of Eivor. Most Armor Sets can be unlocked or found by going through the AC Valhalla Journey, some can be obtained by paying real-world money through in-game transactions. Mentor Armor location is to be found to obtain this Armor in AC Valhalla. The Mentor Armor has been spread out over various areas and the players need to find it. Check out the Mentor Armor Location here:

There are 5 pieces of Mentor Armor that the players need to look for to complete the set, Check out the locations for each piece of Armor below:

  • Mentor’s Mask: The players can find this Armor piece in a chest in Sherwood Forest, in the Sherwood Height, at Snotinghamscire.
  • Mentor’s Cloak: The cloak can be found in a chest in the Loch Clunbre hideout, near the Maun river, at Snotinghamscire.
  • Mentor’s Robes: The robes can be found in Guildford, at Saint Lewinna’s Church, Suthsexe
  • Mentor’s Vambrace: This piece of armor can be found in a chest that is underground. The chest is located in Anderitum underground hideout, Suthsexe.
  • Mentor’s Trousers: The final piece of armor can be found in Wincestre Garrison, at Wincestre.

