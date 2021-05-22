AC Valhalla Complete Guide: Here's Where You Can Find River Exe Map In The Game

AC Valhalla is the latest addition to Assassin’s Creed gaming franchise and the players certainly love it. But some of the players are currently trying to find some information about the game. One popular query is where to find the river Exe map in the game. So to help them, here is some additional information that can answer your questions about the game.

Where to find River EXE Map in the game?

The players can find the AC Valhalla river Exe map in the Escanceaster Monastery. This location can be found in the middle of the entire game map, located just towards the eastern region of the River Exe. The players can either fight the enemies in the area or just wait for them to leave the area. The location of this AC Valhalla river Exe map is not going to be spawned randomly and thus will require the players to use Odin’s Vision to find this map. The second clue can also be found on the left side of the Monastery. All the players need to do to get the clue is to interact. This will transfer the clue directly to your inventory. Get these clues back to Vagn, the one handling the River Raids Dock in your settlement, and get the exact location of the AC Valhalla river Exe map. Apart from this, here is also a video that can show you how to complete this particular mission in the game.

More about Ac Valhalla Update

The makers of AC Valhalla had last released an AC Valhalla update on April 26. This new update added a lot of changes to the game and has also prepared the game for its new expansion releases on May 13. They have also added a number of new game improvements for their Ac Valhalla. Here are some of those new game improvements made to the game.

Added an option to the gameplay menu to toggle the cinematic camera on/off during finisher moves.

Addressed an issue preventing the duel with Dag from triggering after sleeping in A Brewing Storm.

Started populating the game with missing fish species: halibut small, sturgeon small, flat fish big, and mackerel big. Check out our forum post for the exact locations.

Allowed Bayek's and Altair’s outfit appearance to apply to other armor when using Transmog.

Addressed an issue that prevented horse galloping sound from playing.

Extended the duration of the Battlecry ability.

Tweaked Fearless Leaper to make it easier to jump from greater heights.

Addressed an issue with the Spinning-Death and Vordr Bite perk that caused the Chance percentage to be higher than intended.

IMAGE: ASSASSIN'S CREED TWITTER