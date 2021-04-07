AC Valhalla Daughters Of Lerion: Here Is A Comprehensive Location Guide

The Daughters of Lerion are the offspring of a wealthy man who dabbled in occultism and black magic. The wealthy families in England banded together to assassinate this evil family and put an end to any potential cult. Despite the fact that Lerion's daughters survived the attempted assassination, their father died. Defeating all of them will reward the players with something special. So where to find these daughters of Lerion? Here's a guide on completing this quest as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Daughters of Lerion

As fugitives, they dispersed throughout eastern England, bearing the magical and occult abilities that their father had taught them and finding revenge for his death by violently murdering everyone who happened to come across them. Prepare for a Helheim of a battle if you come across any of the three Daughters of Lerion. It's possible that defeating all three will lead to something extraordinary. Below mentioned are the location details of all the three daughters:

Goneril Grantebridgescire is located in the Spalda Fens. To find a desecrated body laid out beneath a massive dead tree, the players must search out a large arena among the rotting swamps north of the Isle of Ely Monastery in northeastern Grantebridgescire. The Power Level is 90 Goneril strikes with twin blades at a frightening rate, and if you aren't paying attention, he will regularly use both powerful and unblockable attacks. Despite the region's low relative strength, Goneril has a power level of 90 and can do significant damage if you aren't prepared.

Regan Walsham Crag is a crag in East Anglia. Look for a sunken arena near East Anglia's northern coast, not far west of the Forward Camp you'll visit during the questline in East Anglia, and far east of the town of Elmenham. You'll find a pit of death and decay under the rocks, as well as a desecrated corpse. Regan is very powerful, even for East Anglia's overall power and has a Power Level of 160.

Cordelia Berkelow Bog, East Anglia - Travel due west from Grantebridge in the southwest corner of East Anglia to find an arena festering with decay and odd ritual symbols, as well as another corpse strung up to investigate. Cordelia attacks with two swords that can move quickly and deal a lot of damage, regardless of whether the attack is light, hard, or unblockable. Her power level is 340, and no matter what your own level is, she can be incredibly difficult.



Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal