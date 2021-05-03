AC Valhalla Dugrs Clues: Know How To Get The Dugrs Clues In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla has been garnering massive popularity. It is the first cutting-edge Assassins Creed game by Ubisoft for the new next-gen consoles. It has amassed a gigantic player base, as clients are adoring the Norse-themed world that has been made by the designers. The game contains Norse Mythology references and a profound and rich excursion made for the bold Viking character, which is the hero of the story. The game also contains a complex weapons and combat system and the player has a variety of types of weapons to choose from. Many players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Dugrs Clues.

AC Valhalla Dugrs Clues

Dugrs Clues are a riddle that players will receive by completing the Pit of Slaughter World event. This event is located in a fighting event in Utgard which is the southeast of the Grotto and Feasting Hall. During this event, the player will come across a Jotnar called Dugr the Bold. The players will have to team up with this character and enter the fighting pit.

Before the battle starts Dugr will ask the player which beast they would want them to turn into Wolf, Lynx, or Bear. It doesn’t matter what the player chooses as the Jotnar will become something other than the choice they made. The player and Dugr will have to beat 2 animals to complete this world event and receive the rewards. They will be rewarded with 1200XP and Dugr’s Clues. Dugr’s Clues will help the players locate many wealth chests and a hidden tower in Jotunhiem.

How to get Petuaria ruins book and key in AC Valhalla?

The game has many books of knowledge spread across the map. These books of knowledge grant players special abilities and some of them help players to upgrade those special abilities. The Petuaria Book Of Knowledge provides the player with the Poisonous Powder Trap ability. Here’s where the players can find the AC Valhalla Petuaria Ruins book and key:

The AC Valhalla Peturia Ruins Book and the key is located behind a barred door

Players will have to pick up an oil jar and head towards the stone wall side

Here they will find a small crevice under the wall which they can enter

Once they are inside they need to get on the ledge on the right and throw the oil jar

Then the players will enter a room that will have the Petuaria Book of Knowledge

Promo Image Source: assassinscreed Twitter