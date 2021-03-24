AC Valhalla Easter Eggs: Checklist This List Of Easter Eggs Found In AC Valhalla

Ubisoft Montreal produced and released Assassin's Creed Valhalla, an action role-playing video game. It is the Assassin's Creed series' twelfth major instalment and twenty-second release, and a follow-up to 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for all the major platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows. Here in this article you will know about some of the best easter eggs locations as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Easter Eggs Location Guide

COVID Pandemic You will have the ability to browse through Layla Hassan's laptop and read a string of emails while playing the modern-day sequences. When reading one of her brother Ramy's emails, you'll note that the two siblings are debating the COVID pandemic.

Prodigy Keith Flint, who hails from the English county of Essex, will be a pleasant surprise to fans of the band The Prodigy, as he makes a brief appearance in the game. A band performing to a small crowd is hidden just northwest of Essex's central business district.

Dark Souls Bonfire Located just East of Ledcestre, you will find the ruins of an old building. You'll come across a small bonfire with a big sword sticking out of it when exploring these ruins. You'll be all too familiar with the series-defining reference if you've ever played Dark Souls. But that's not all; you'll be able to kneel and meditate by the bonfire to re-energize yourself.

Hobbiton - The Lord of the Ring Glowcester is a town in the Gloucestershire part of the United Kingdom. You will come across a place that closely resembles Hobbiton if you ride west of this town and cross the river.

The Legend of Zelda's Cuccos You can hear a call for help coming from a prison cell while exploring near the massive fortress in the Dunwic area of the East Anglia region. As you get closer, you will find several chickens surrounding a skeleton inside one of the cells. Although this does not seem to be something out of the ordinary, when Eivor is struck by one of the chickens, the whole group turns and attacks, a reference to the Cuccos from The Legend of Zelda.

Game of Thrones A space that looks similar to the prison that Tyrion Lannister was kept in during his stay at House Arryn can be found while exploring the fortress in the Dunwic area of the East Anglia region. When you investigate the bed, you'll come across a note that contains some of Tyrion's own words.



The Arctic Fox is only one of the many species found in AC Valhalla. The Wolf Fang and Arctic Fur resources can be obtained by hunting down an Arctic Fox. This animal can be used to farm resources in the game's Rygjafylke area. They must travel to the Fannaraki Peak, where they will find an abundance of Arctic Foxes, which they can hunt down with their bow and arrow and the Odin sight skill.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal