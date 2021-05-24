AC Valhalla Estrid Romance Quest: See How To Get Through The Estrid Side-quest

AC Valhalla is one of the most popular open-world RPGs (Role Playing game) out right now. The game is a continuation of the highly popular Assasin's Creed series of games. Ever since the game was released, game developer Ubisoft has been adding new updates and challenges to keep the game feeling fresh and exciting for players. However, there are many missions in AC Valhalla that can be tricky to solve. One such mission that gamers run into problems with is the AC Valhalla Estrid romance mission. Read on to know how to get through the Estrid Romance quest.

AC Valhalla Estrid Romance Quest

One of the sidequests in AC Valhalla includes wooing the character of Estrid. In AC Valhalla, Estrid is the wife of Birstan, the ruler of Essex. Your character will first meet Estrid after the completion of the Essex storyline. After finishing the Essex mission, players will have to visit Colchester town to meet Estrid. Through conversations with the character of Estrid, players will learn that Estrid is stuck in an unhappy marriage, as she was married off forcibly at a young age to Birstan.

At this point, you players will get the mission to kidnap Estrid to save her from her husband and take her back to her homeland. Players will get the chance to romance Estrid during the Twists and Turn quest. Players will find Estrid sitting on a blanket, next to a big camp. Here in conversation, Estrid will confess that she likes your character. Players will have to reply by using the 'Heart and Arrow' option reply among all the given options. Here your Estrid romance quest will be completed. Players can also take a look at the embedded quest to see how to solve the quest.

AC Valhalla Update

The latest Assasin's Creed update - 1.2.1 was released by the developers on April 27, 2021, as the AC Valahalla website. A lot of balance changes and new content was introduced in the update. Many bugs and glitches have been removed. Players can take a look at the full update on the official AC Valhalla website. The game is available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Stay tuned for more news on AC Valhalla and gaming.

IMAGE: AC VALHALLA