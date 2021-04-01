AC Valhalla Flatfish Location: Learn How To Find Flatfish In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla is the game that has changed the manner in which players have begun to approach Assassins Creed games. This is one of the primary Assassin Creed Installments that has advanced into the next-gen consoles. AC Valhalla has a huge player base, with a storyline and a world that would keep the players charmed for quite a long time. AC Valhalla is an action-RPG and it furnishes the player with a rich and profound character improvement path. Numerous players have been asking how to find Flatfish in AC Valhalla.

How to find Flatfish in AC Valhalla?

Fishing is one of the leisure activities that players can partake in, it also acts as one of the side activities that players can attempt to earn a special reward in the game. To engage in fishing, the players would need to build a fishing hut first in one of their settlements. Many players have been facing a hard time finding the AC Valhalla Flatfish location. Flatfish in AC Valhalla are usually found at coasts of certain regions. The AC Valhalla Flatfish Location includes the Coasts of Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.

AC Valhalla Fishing Guide

Fishing is one of the many side activities in AC Valhalla. Players can use this activity for leisure or complete a task surrounding this activity. To unlock fishing, the player has to reach settlement rank 2 and purchase a fishing hut for 600 supplies and 45 raw materials. After building the fishing hut they can obtain a fishing line from a kid. This kid will also provide the players with a set of fishes they need to collect and get for them to receive a reward.

Fishing itself is a fun activity, players need to head over to any water body in the game. Then they need to equip the fishing line by opening up the radial menu by pressing the down arrow on the D-pad. Once equipped, the players need to use L2 or LT to aim and R2 or RT to throw the line. The player needs to hold on to the right trigger until the controller vibrates, signifying the fish has taken the bait and is attached to the hook. From here the player has to continuously press X or A and reel the fish in with the left analog stick. Here are different fishing locations in AC Valhalla:

Sturgeon - Cent, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire. Salmon - Eurvicscire, Snotinghamscire, and Lincolnscire. Shad - Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Lincolnscire, and Eurvicscire. Perch - Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, and Snotingehamscire. Pollock - Cent, Essex, Hamtunscire, and Suthsexe. Halibut - Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Lincolnscire, and Eurvicscire. Grey Trout - Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire. Haddock - East Anglia, Eurvicscire, and Lincolnscire. Flatfish - Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire. Cod - Essexe, East Anglia, and Cent. Eel - Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, and Sciropescire. Bream - Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire. Bullhead - Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Essexe, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, and Snotingehamscire. Burbot - Cent, Sciropescire, Suthsexe, Oxenefordscire, Glowecestrescire, and Hamtunscire.

