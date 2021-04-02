AC Valhalla Good Catch: Where To Find All 19 Fishes For The Good Catch Achievement?

There are 19 fish locations in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The Good Catch! trophy or achievement is unlocked by catching all 19 fish. In the Inventory Bag of your Inventory Menu, the players can keep track of what they've fished. Your fish are the first entries you see as you scroll down to Exchange Products. Continue reading to find out all the locations for the Good catch in AC Valhalla.

To begin, construct the Fishing Hut in your Settlement. A fishing rod will appear in your Inventory Wheel after that. You can equip it anytime you're near a body of water (lake, pond, river, or sea) by pressing the D-Pad and then shifting your right analogue stick to the fishing line. Below is a list of fishes that can be found in England:

Bream On the coasts of Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

Brown Trout In the rivers of Ledecestrescire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, Snotingehamscire.

Bullhead In the rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Essece, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, Snotingehamscire.



AC Valhalla Update 1.2

Ostara Festival Developers added in-game support for the Ostara Festival. The Ostara Festival will be available from March 18 to April 8. It will feature a bloomy Ravensthorpe, some unique side activities (such as egg hunts), and special rewards. Developers will provide more details about the Ostara Season content in the First Look article coming March 18.

Change Appearance / Transmog Added a Change Appearance aka Transmog to the game. Change your gear and weapon appearance within the same category of items at Gunnar’s blacksmith in Ravensthorpe for 50 silver. “This piece was already exceptionally beautiful, but if there’s anyone who could improve it, it’s me!” —Gunnar Changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory.

New Skills Fearless Leaper = When activated, the leap attack damage has a larger area of effect and can be done at any height. Raven’s Loot = Your raven gathers loot from targets killed with ranged attacks. Loot Food = Eivor now has a higher chance of looting food from dead bodies.

Close Camera Option We added a close camera option to the game. Once toggled, it will activate a closer camera during regular gameplay. The camera will zoom out during combat encounters. The option can be toggled in the Gameplay menu.



Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal