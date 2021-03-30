AC Valhalla Guthrum: Here Is Comprehensive Guide For Kingdoms End Quest

Assassin's Creed series is known for its vast and varied collection of quests that it presents to its players. Often times there will be easy quests for which the requirements and instructions are pretty straight forward. This article will focus on the final event of the AC Valhalla storyline which is known as the "Kingdom's End" in which Eivor teams up with Guthrum to take on King Aelfred once and for all.

AC Valhalla Guthrum

It's time to challenge King Aelfred now that Eivor is jarl of Ravensthorpe. Guthrum has been at odds with him for almost the entire game, and now Eivor intends to battle King Aelfred's army for the entire kingdom of England. Guthrum and Aelfred meet on tense terms at Werham. Things don't go according to plan, and Eivor and his friends set fire to the city which happens during the final events of the game known as "Kingdom's End.''

So Eivor and Guthrum devise a strategy for attacking Aelfred when he least expects it, but first Eivor must free the captive Danes held by Aelfred at the Hamtun Blockade. Eivor gathers all of his allies and transports them to Chepeham / Cippanhamm, where Aelfred is celebrating the Holy Day. All of this revelry turns out to be a ruse to draw them in, and Eivor and the allies are surrounded by Aelfred's troops, led by his reeve, Goodwin. In the battle, Soma, Hunwald, and Hjorr all die, but they manage to capture Chepaham. Now during the fight with Goodwin, Eivor is given a choice:

I will kill you.

I can still use you yet.

Goodwin can either kill himself or be killed by you, regardless of which option Eivor chooses. Guthrum, after speaking with Eivor, decides that he no longer wants to battle Aelfred. The war against King Aelfred is now over.

AC Valhalla Update

Wrath of the Druids, the first Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, will be published in Spring 2021. Winning the favour of the Gaelic Kings opens a new map, and travelling to Ireland might hint at a similar storyline in the upcoming DLC. Layla, Assassin's Creed's newest modern-day heroine, will be the one reliving Eivor's memories now that she has joined The Reader. As revealed in the storey, Basim is the new main character, and it's likely that players can play Basim as the storey continues into AC 2021. Wrath of the Druids is likely to reveal more detail about the Druids, thanks to the Druid's magic and Loki's involvement in Eivor's memories.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal