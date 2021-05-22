AC Valhalla: Here's How You Can Find The Wren's Location And Assassinate Her

AC Valhalla is a popular game that has been released by Ubisot. The players are currently trying to finish the game and are stuck at a particular mission. They are thus trying to find AC Valhalla The Wren location. To help them, here is some information that can help them to get to The Wren location.

AC Valhalla The Wren location

The AC Valhalla players have recently been trying to get The Wren location. AC Valhalla The Wren is basically one of the Children of Danu and Eivor will come across this character in the Wrath of the Druids storyline that is an essential part of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla. There are a total of 3 different clues that the players need to find in the game to get AC Valhalla The Wren location. To help the players here is some information about all the 3 clues in the game. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from youtube that can help you get the AC Valhalla The Wren location easily.

Clue 1: Players will first need to start the Potion of Blood quest after getting their first clue. Then try to move towards the coastline north of Port Auley trading post in Connacht. Try and find a cottage. Enter it and find the clue.

Clue 2: the players can find the second clue by moving towards the Lough Gara that is located directly towards the south of Port Auley. Players can find the clue on an altar made of crates which also has an overlooking skull effigy.

Clue 3: Later in the game, you will find that Namih, the Poet is The Wren. Players can track her using the order menu and get her location to assassinate her. To be precise, the players will find The Wren in Rathcroghan. This is located towards the southeast region of Lough Gara.

More about AC Valhalla

The makers of AC Valhalla had last released an AC Valhalla update on April 26. This new update added a lot of changes to the game and has also prepared the game for its new expansion releases on May 13. They have also added a number of new game improvements for their Ac Valhalla. Here are some of those new game improvements made to the game.

Addressed various UI/HUD issues

Addressed a variety of inexact text.

Addressed an issue where pop-ups did not occur when purchasing Store items.

Corrected several Photo Mode frame issues.

Corrected an issue where the Long Ship Boost icon was missing from the stamina bar.

Addressed an issue causing the Long Ship Boost skill's stamina to deplete if used twice without pause.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from acquiring the Berserker-themed items from the Animus Store or read if they already owned them on another platform.

Addressed an issue preventing the Colorful Raven skin to be applied to Synin.



IMAGE: ASSASSIN's CREED TWITTER