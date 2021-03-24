AC Valhalla Honors Hubris: Where To Find Faravid And Finish The Magnis Fortress Assault?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the Assassin's Creed series' twelfth major instalment and twenty-second release, and a follow-up to 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. There are many missions and side quests to complete in the game and one of them is known as Honors Hubris. Continue reading the article to know how to complete this quest.

AC Valhalla Honors Hubris

For the quest - Honor's Hubris, the players will have to find Faravid, and then complete the Magnis Fortress assault. This search starts at Stenwege, which is marked on your map with a teal goal marker. When you arrive, speak with Faravid. He'll tell you it's time to go on the offensive. Around 1100 metres away, search for the next teal target marker. It's where Magnis rehearses. When you arrive, talk with Ljufvina to start a cutscene. Run forward when asked to try to negotiate a negotiated surrender with the Picts. Unfortunately, things do not go as planned, and your old "friend" from Jorvik, the town vassal, has turned against Halfdan and his army.

Now the battle will start and you will have to destroy the enemy soldiers that are on the ground in front of you.

After you've defeated them, sprint forward to the two teal target markers.

They're on ladders, and the only way to get them down is to shoot the lock off from each of the ladders.

There will be a locked door here, shoot the locks to open it and then proceed with destroying the palisade.

Cross the bridge that he ahead of you and destroy all of the enemies in this courtyard.

A cutscene will now start and more enemies will arrive, so you will need to defend the fortress.

After successfully holding the fortress, Haldan will see that Ricsige is trying to run away.

Chase and kill him.

Another cutscene will start that will show his last moments.

This concludes the quest.

AC Valhalla Update

YULE SEASON: RIVER RAIDS GAME MODE We added in-game support forâ€¯River Raids. Prepare your Jomsviking crew for this new highly replayable mode that will take you to unexplored regions of England, which is full of raiding opportunities. New loot, rewards, and challenges await the Raven Clan! The River Raids Mode is part of the Yule Season content. It is free for all Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla players, and it is accessible in-game after downloading Title Update 1.1.2.

NEW ABILITIES Berserker Trap:â€¯This attaches a trap to your arrow, spreading hallucinatory powder. Any nearby movement causes the trap to trigger. Surprise cluelessâ€¯passersby!â€¯ Battle Cry:â€¯In a fit of rage, Eivor lets out a blood curdling scream, gaining strength and causing nearby enemies to stumble backwards in fear, interrupting their attacks.â€¯â€¯ Shoulder Bash:â€¯Eivor performs a shoulder bash that pushes back enemies and destroys objects.

NEW SKILLS Assassin Carry:â€¯Automatically carry a body after a successful assassination. Assassin Slide:â€¯Slide into enemies and knock them off balance while sprinting. Power Stroke:â€¯Trigger a speed boost on the long ship at the cost of stamina.â€¯ Arrow Looter:â€¯Eivor has a greater chance of looting arrows from archers.â€¯ Fight Ready:â€¯Always start a fight with an adrenaline-filled slot.â€¯ Long Ship Brace:â€¯When you are in command of the long ship, the crew will raise their shield with you.â€¯

GAME IMPROVEMENTSâ€¯â€¯ MISCELLANEOUSâ€¯â€¯ Runes and used resources to upgrade Berserker gear will be returned to the player inventory when an item is lost. Improved vibration feedback during fishing. Fishing goes BRRRR. Addressed an issue that caused players to leave disguise mode if players perform any attack while riding. Addressed an issue that prevented players from catching fish in the sea or on coastlines. Addressed an issue that caused school of fish to take a long time to respawn after one was caught. Items purchased at the Animus Store will only be given to players after returning to England from Vinland. Changed predator charge attack animations to give players a little more time to react. Addressed an issue that prevented fabric from being available. Everyone liked that. Added date of purchase to items listed in the owned section of the store.



Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal