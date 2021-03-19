AC Valhalla: How Many Rounds Are There In The Yule Brawl? Learn All About It Here

AC Valhalla is an open-world adventure based game. It is structured around various story arcs and different optional side quests that are known in the game as world events. Since its release, the publisher of this game Ubisoft Montreal has been continuously adding several main and side quests to make this game interesting for its players. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Yule Brawl, how many rounds are there in the Yule Brawl in AC Valhalla and more.

Yule Brawl in AC Valhalla takes place at the Viking Festival of Yule. In this Yule brawl, you will need to fistfight against 10 opponents and defeat all of them to win the brawl. For defeating each opponent, you will receive 5 Yule tokens, that you can use for limited time purchases. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how many rounds are there in the Yule Brawl.

How many rounds are there in the Yule Brawl?

In this section, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the AC Valhalla Yule Brawl quest. Note it down because it’ll be of help to you to take up this quest successfully. To get started, head to your settlement in Ravensthorpe and locate the quest marker. You'll need to head over there and speak to Sunniva and she'll tell you all about the seasonal scrap, along with the rules which only consists simply fighting and drinking. She also mentions that you can bring other people into the brawl and we know you can acquire Ake from the Case of the Missing Ale quest, also located in Ravensthorpe. If you are ready to get started, then speak to Sunniva to start. Your weapons won't help you here as both you and your opponent will be using your fists. Once you've won the first round, you'll have the option to continue or quit. Before the next rounds start, Eivor will drink some ale which will restore some health, but the downside to this is she'll get drunker and drunker with each round.

There are ten rounds in total in this quest. The first two rounds are very straightforward. You only have to take out your opponents. From the third round onwards, you'll get tougher opponents. During the next couple of rounds, you'll notice that Eivor is having difficulty focusing on the target and her movement gets more sluggish thanks to the ale consumption between each round. By round six, you won't be able to lock on to targets anymore. The seventh round will feature a tough opponent that likes to try to grab you and throw you out of the ring. From this point onwards, things get pretty tough. You'll need to dodge constantly to avoid unblockable attacks and parry the hits that you are able to. Don't let the size of your opponent fool you either. They are incredibly quick and, coupled with Eivor's increasingly poor vision, you could find yourself getting soundly beaten if you're not careful. Your best bet for the last few rounds is to try to get in quick hits before dodging away. If you manage to parry a hit, then you will get a combo in but otherwise, play it safe by dodging and keeping your distance where possible. Once you've beaten the opponent in round ten, you'll receive your reward of 70 Yule Tokens. You'll still receive Yule Tokens if you don't make it through the final round, and you can compete as many times as you like. So don't worry if you don't make through the first time.