AC Valhalla: How To Get Venonis Armor? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

AC Valhalla is an interesting open-world adventure based game. In fact, it has become a huge sensation in the open-world games category in a short period of time. Thanks to the continuous update from its publisher, Ubisoft Montreal, players coming back for more. in this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Venonis Armor, how to get Venonis Armor in AC Valhalla and more.

The complete details of Venonis Armor

Venonis is a location in England in AC Valhalla. It’s filled with old ruins, and great things to loot. AC Valhalla Venonis armor is called Hrafn Guard, and it’s a powerful shield. in the next section, we will have a look at how to get the Venonis Armor in AC Valhalla.

How to get Venonis Armor in AC Valhalla

In order to get the Venonis Armor, you will have to go through a barred door and that may be an issue. When you get to the barred door that’s stopping you from entering the building, climb up to the roof. Look around and you’ll find a system of ropes and platforms that’s being used to quickly travel between trees. Walk the rope to the first platform, then use the zipline to get to the second. Once you’re there, look at the wall of the building. You’ll notice it has been crumbling a bit, and you can see through it just a little. Use Odin’s sight, then aim at the red spot on the barred door through the holes. When you get inside, climb up the scaffolding on the left, deal with the guard, then break the shoddy plank wall to get the chest. You’ll find the Venonis Armor shield in it. It’s a light shield that increases speed when blocking. It’s obviously not a piece of armor, so we have no idea why they made the gear look like it’s exclusively armor. It’s a bit of a downer, especially if you were expecting a snazzy new outfit from it. Still, a good shield is nothing to scoff at. There are many enemies who you’re better off blocking and parrying than dodging or rushing, so it’s vital that you have at least one decent shield in your inventory, even if you don’t use it regularly. And that’s all you need to know when it comes to getting the Venonis Armor in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla update

Image source: Official site of Ubisoft Montreal