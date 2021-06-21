AC Valhalla Hysing Decision - Lie Picts Surrender Or Wake From Your Dream?

AC Valhalla, inspired by the Vikings culture has become one of the most popular games in the world. Assassin's Creed fans are having a blast playing this game, however, the "Hysing The World Wise" is giving many players a hard time to finish. This NPC in the game meets a player on the island in the northwest of Rygjafylke taking them on a tour of ‘England’. However, once the tour is over, you will have to make a choice between completing a fantasy of his son or not. So, if you are confused between what to do and which choice to make in AC Valhalla Hysing quest, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What to choose between Lie Picts surrender or Wake from your dream?

In the AC Valhalla Hysing The World Wise quest, you will be taken to “Wincestre” where ‘King Alfred’ is missing. He is seen running to the hills and you have to follow him. On your way, you will enter a camp where you will find a scarecrow – King Alfred in the flesh, or rather, straw and an angry woodsman. There is a note on the scarecrow, pick it up. Now, you will find that Hysing is not all there, and the note for Hysam is from his mother asking him to take care of his father. Now, you have to choose to guide Hysam to choose between two alternatives Lie Picts surrender or Wake from your dream

AC Valhalla allows players to make their own choices and shape the story of the game entirely, however, sometimes the story does not change. But, irrespective of what option you choose this time, there are might be consequences which you will have to face in the game. So, here is an explanation on both the choices, have a look-

( LIE) The Picts surrender – If you choose this decision, Eivor will tell Hysam that the Picts are paying tribute. He will ask forgiveness for them and provide them with free passage. Hysam would remain calm with this choice, however, his son Djon will remain angry. Eivor will help him understand the situation telling him that someday the fog will lift.

Wake from your dream – If you choose this decision, Eivor will tell Hysam to leave his fantasy world and get back to the real world with real people who care about him. The old man will denounce and dethrone the king for betraying "the people", then calm down.

Whichever decision you make, the result of the quest will remain the same. In the end, Djon will apologize for his rude behaviour and Eivor will compliment him for his strong sense of honour and courage.

