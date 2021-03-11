AC Valhalla Kill Or Spare Cynon: Check Out The Choices And Consequences For This Quest

Quick links:
AC Valhalla is the latest instalment to the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. The game is an action-RPG and it involves some crucial RPG elements. Players are playing the role of the Viking Eivor in their game and will face a lot of choices that will have consequences throughout their journey. Many missions have choices that can impact how the game unfolds. Players are wondering about AC Valhalla Kill or Spare Cynon.
AC Valhalla is a full-blown RPG, which means the players will come across many situations in the game where they would need to make some difficult choices and live with the consequences of those choices throughout their journey. One of the characters, AC Valhalla Cynon puts the player in a fix where they need to decide either to kill this character or spare them. Check out the choices and consequences for AC Valhalla Cynon below:
The choices of this quest will have an impact on the Burning of the Wicker Man Quest.
Note: Tewdwr will still be next to the ealdorman in Glowecestrescire regardless of the decision the players make with AC Valhalla Cynon.
While playing the East Anglia Story Arc, the players will come across a character called Rued. AC Valhalla Rued is the main villain of this story arc. Towards the end of this Arc, the players will face Rued as a boss. After defeating this boss, they will get the choice of either killing or sparing Rued. Check out the consequences of these choices with AC Valhalla Rued:
Note: It really won't affect the main storyline if Rued is killed or spared, so the players can make their choice according to what they want to do with the character, as the journey will continue the way it was.