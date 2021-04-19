AC Valhalla Kill Or Spare Goodwin: Check Out Choices And Impacts For Goodwin Boss Here

AC Valhalla is the latest installment to the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. The game is an action-RPG and it involves some crucial RPG elements. Players are playing the role of the Viking Eivor in their game and will face a lot of choices that will have consequences throughout their journey. Many missions have choices that can impact how the game unfolds. Players are wondering about AC Valhalla Kill or Spare Goodwin.

AC Valhalla Kill or Spare Goodwin

AC Valhalla is a full-blown RPG, which means the players will come across many situations in the game where they would need to make some difficult choices and live with the consequences of those choices throughout their journey. One of the characters, AC Valhalla Goodwin puts the player in a fix where they need to decide either to kill this character or spare them. Check out the choices and consequences for AC Valhalla Kill or Spare Goodwin below:

There are no actual consequences for this choice because the players don’t have much of a choice. There are two options, I will kill you and I can still use you yet. In the I will kill you option, Eivor gets rid of Goodwin himself. In the I can still use you yet an option, Goodwin will kill himself, so the consequences of any of these choices, stay the same.

Kill or Spare Rued

While playing the East Anglia Story Arc the players will come across a character called Rued. AC Valhalla Rued is the main villain of this story arc. Towards the end of this Arc, the players will face Rued as a boss. After defeating this boss, they will get the choice of either killing or sparing Rued. Check out the consequences of these choices with AC Valhalla Rued:

Kill Rued

If the player decides to Kill Rued then Oswald will become unhappy with Eivor but will remain allied with Raven Clan. This choice will also get Finnr one step closer to joining the Raven Clan.

Spare Rued

If the player decides to Spare Rued, then Oswald will be happy with Eivor and will arrest Rued and put him on trial. By making this choice, Rued won’t be removed completely from AC Valhalla and he will return as a boss again during Oswald and Valdis’ Wedding. Here also the players will get a choice to either face Rued or Let Oswald face him. If the player decides to fight instead of Oswald then Finnr will join the Raven Clan, and if they let Oswald fend for himself, then he will defeat Rued and banish him from East Anglia, Finnr will stay with Oswald.

