AC Valhalla Kopis: Know More About The Kopis Swift Dagger In AC Valhalla

AC Valhalla is rich with quests that will involve the players mentally and physically. The game is massive and some of the side quests can be repetitive, while some of them can really shine. On the side players also have many side activities they can take part in, so many mysteries they can unlock and a plethora of treasures they can loot across the map. Many players have asked about AC Valhalla Kopis.

AC Valhalla Kopis

AC Valhalla is an action-RPG, it gives a lot of attention to character development and customization in the game. It also has a massive collection of weapons with different types all around. One of the popular weapons in AC Valhalla is a dagger called Kopis. Check out the stats for Kopis Dagger in AC Valhalla below:

Att: 76

Spd: 81

Stun: 99

Critical Chance: 97

Wgt: 6

Weapon Ability: Restore a low amount of Health for each Critical Hit.

AC Valhalla Lord and Lady

AC Valhalla is one of the games that has created innumerable activities for the players to take part in. If they are completing the campaign missions, then they can do side missions, or explore, uncover mysteries, look for treasures, solve puzzles and so much more. One of these activities that catch the most attention is puzzles in the game. Puzzles can sometimes be difficult to decipher or the easiest too.

One of the commonly found puzzles is the Standing Stones puzzles. In these puzzles there is a part of a design on each standing stone, the player has to look at all these stones from an angle where all the separate designs become one big design. Lord and Lady are one of the standing stone puzzles that are found in the Grantebridgescire area. Check out how to solve Lord and Lady Standing Stones puzzle below:

This is one of the easiest standing stone puzzles to solve. The players just need to reach a higher ground to gain a better perspective. In this location, the players will see a huge rock and a tree near the standing stones. Players will have to climb up on the tree and line up their line of sight with the standing stones to form the design. Completing this puzzle should reward the players with some bonus XP and other rewards.

Standing stone puzzles are the easiest type of puzzles in the game. The players first need to read the message near these stones and then get the designs to light up through their Odin Sight ability. Once they have the designs in front of them, they first should look for areas close by that are looking over these standing stones as the solution mostly lies in the weird angles. If not the players can always run around the area to see the best spot to look at this puzzle from.

Promo Image Source: Ubisoft Twitter