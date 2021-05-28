AC Valhalla: Learn All About The Season Pass Content In This Guide

AC Valhalla is an action role-playing game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Since its release, AC Valhalla is quickly becoming a dominating force in the action role-playing gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Ubisoft with regards to main quests, new characters, and side quests, its players are continuing to be interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Season Pass Content in AC Valhalla, what is the use of Season Pass in the game and more.

What is the use of Season Pass in the game?

The Season pass in AC Valhalla provides access to the bonus quests in the game. When you purchase the Season Pass separately or if you purchase the gold edition of the game, you will get immediate access to additional content whenever it happen to launch. One added benefit you will get with the gold edition is that it includes the Season Pass. In the next section, we will look at the complete details of Season Pass content in AC Valhalla.

The complete details of Season Pass Content in AC Valhalla

There are three new major quests included in the Season Pass Content in AC Valhalla. They are the Wrath of the Druids, Siege of Paris, and the Legend of Beowulf.

The Wrath of the Druids. In this quest, you are going to be travelling to Ireland and come across the children of Danu. You need to remember that Danu is an ancient Druid cult. When you are travelling in Ireland, you will also get a chance to conquer the Ringforts and influence the trading systems that are in place in Dublin.

Siege of Paris. You will be able to travel and explore war-torn France and obtain access to the replayable activities against the so-called elite units of Charles the Fat. You will also conduct a covert operation to conquer Paris from within. This quest gives the greatest chance to relive one of the significant Viking Sagas in its history.

The Legend of Beowulf. This is the quest that is added as a bonus mission in Season Pass. In this quest, you will take on a mission to discover what leaves glistening mould on the freshly killed corpses in and around the Viking territories. One interesting aspect of this quest is that it is related to the base game of Assassin's Creed. And that is all you need to know about the Season pass Content in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla update

IMAGE: UBISOFT TWITTER