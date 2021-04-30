AC Valhalla: Learn All You Need To Know About Cweornric Hamlet In This Guide

AC Valhalla is a powerful and versatile game. Due to its versatility, it is popular among all role-playing game enthusiasts. If you are an adventure lover, then this game is a perfect fit for you. You will be able to play AC Valhalla on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Y. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Cweornric Hamlet in AC Valhalla, how to identify Adze and more.

The complete details of Cweornric Hamlet in AC Valhalla

Actually, Cweornric is a village in AC Valhalla. The third clue for Adze in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is not easy to find. The game asks players to investigate the watermill south of Tonnastadir Hamlet. Adze is a member of the Order of The Ancients in AC Valhalla. The Order of The Ancients is a secret underground society that goes back to at least 900 years of existence. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Adze is one of the members of the Order of The Ancients, and you will have to find a total of three clues to piece together her mystery, and the third one is particularly tricky. The game tasks players with investigating the watermill south of Tonnastadir Hamlet, but that description alone doesn't help a lot. Seeing and understanding the exact location helps to understand this quest a lot better. The best thing to do is to start with an overview of the map. When doing so, highlight the cursor of Mercia, just above the text on the map. Next, zoom in a bit until both Sciropescire and Ledecestrescire are visible on the map. The location is close to the border of the two regions. Zooming in some more will show the area called Cweornric, which is just south of Lyftmere’s Pond. This is where you will have to be. Investigating the watermill without the AC Valhalla map is absolutely impossible. Once you are at the location, you will see a watermill spinning. Contrary to what the wording of the hint would indicate, however, the clue is not at the watermill. Instead, there is a small house that overlooks the mill, and this is where you should go. Inside the doorway and to the right is a room with a stack of rugs. On top of the stack is the clue that you will have to collect.

How to identify Adze in AC Valhalla?

AC Valhalla update

Image source: Official Twitter of Ubisoft Montreal