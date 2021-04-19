AC Valhalla: Learn All You Need To Know About Hamtunscire Mysteries In This Guide

AC Valhalla is a powerful adventure-based action role-playing game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is being constantly updated with regards to new main and side quests, different characters, and weapons to keep the game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Hamtunscire Mysteries in AC Valhalla, how many Mysteries you need to complete in order to finish the Hamtunscire Mystery and more.

The complete details of Hamtunscire Mysteries in AC Valhalla

There are 14 Mysteries you need to complete in order to finish this quest. One thing you should note with these Mysteries is that you wouldn’t be able to miss any one of these. You have to complete everything. In our experience, we recommend collecting every collectable as you go through the regions to level up. For your information, Mysteries are side quests and other open-world encounters. In the next sections, we will look at all the Mysteries and a small description of how to complete them.

Mystery 1. You will be able to find this Mystery in the West of the region, just outside of Chepenham. Embedded into a cliff, you will find a cave. Follow the cave down into the underground cavern and take the boat across the water. Continue along until you reach the ramp that will break your boat. Jump into the other half of the water and look to your left to find some platforms and a cliff you can scale. Once at the top, look to your right and walk along the ledges to get to the opposite side of the cave. Go through the hole in the wall ahead and continue into the next room, destroying the vases blocking the gap in the wall. The Treasure of Britain is then sitting in the next room, on the pillar.

Mystery 2. This mystery can be found in the centre of the region, North-East of Chepenham. The Fly Agaric can be found in the centre of some red bushes, just next to a stone structure. This begins a fight where you face off against two Archers, a Boar, and a Jotnar-Guld. Kill them in that order. The Jotnar-Guld is the toughest. You can lure him off to the side a bit before rushing over to the archers. This puts some space between you and the Jotnar-Guld. The Jotnar-Guld is easily stunlocked by Dual-Wielding Daggers and using light attacks on him. It’s a high-level encounter so make sure you are sufficiently levelled or drop the difficulty to easy.

Mystery 3. You will be able to find the first Standing Stones in this region in the centre of Hamtunscire at Stonehenge. The stone with the symbol you need to create can be found at the centre of the area. To complete this mystery, look to the North-West and find the stones which look like they would form a circle. Stand in the appropriate position to complete this Mystery.

Mystery 4. You will be able to find this World Event in the West sector of the region, just South of Readingum Abbey. At this location, you will see a bunch of men drinking and dancing. Speak to the man sitting down and then drink from the casket of alcohol to play the drinking game. Once you have stumbled around drunkenly for a while, one of the men will kill and rob the rest of them. Fight the man and beat him, looting him at the end to complete the World Event.

Mystery 5. This World Event can be found in the West of the region, at Fearnhamme. At this location, you will find a woman who is dealing with bunnies eating her turnips. Kill all the bunnies in her crop to complete the World Event.

Mystery 6. You can find this Mystery West of Fearnhamme. At this location, you will find an overturned cart with a note on a rock. Read the note to learn that there is a bear fighting tournament nearby. Head North to see a man looking at a bear from a cliff. Kill the bear and then climb up the cliff to talk to the man. Choose the 'you need a lesson in gratitude' dialogue option to start fighting him and complete the World Event.

Mystery 7. This Mystery can be found West of Fearnhamme, at the Red Lichen Cavern. Head inside the cave and proceed forward, ignoring the ladders. At the very end of the platforming puzzle, jump to the cliff and then hop over the Stalagmites. Continue onwards and climb up to where gas is spewing out of a crack. Jump onto the cliff and head forward once again using the ledges and cliffs to jump to the Treasure, which is sitting on a stone, on the upper platform.

Mystery 8. This Flyting can be found in the centre of the region, just North of the border for Wincestre. Speak to the men outside the house and choose to engage in the Flyting, using the following choices in dialogue.

To wear blood is a joy, I’m quite striking in red.

It is not mine to judge, only fill up the graves.

To ensure that I’ll sit in Valhalla one day.

To wear blood is a joy, I’m quite striking in red. It is not mine to judge, only fill up the graves. To ensure that I’ll sit in Valhalla one day. Mystery 9. This cairn can be found in the centre of Hamtunscire at Heald Tor. It is up, on a large cliff, overlooking the town below. Stack the stone so that they reach the required height.

Mystery 10. You will be able to find this World Event in the centre of Hamtunscire, North of the Northern wall of Wincestre. At this location, you will see Kenrick, who will tell you about an arrow in the tree branch above. Climb up the cliff to find that there is a Lynx. Kill it and climb onto the branch to pick up the arrow. Talk to Kenrick again to complete the World Event.

Mystery 11. These Standing Stones can be found in the Western part of the region, North-East of Runcwuda Abbey at the Aveberre Megaliths. The stone you need to read with the symbol can be found in the centre of the area, just next to the outer ring of gravel circling the area. From the centre set of pillars, you will see a line of pillars going from the centre to the outer edge of the circle of stones. Stand on the second tall pillar out from the middle to get into the location and create the shape.

Mystery 12. You can find this World Event in the South of the region, East of Runcwuda Abbey and just outside of the East wall of Wincestre. On an island in the river, you will see some religious people engaging in prayer. Head over and talk to the man leading the prayer. He will then call you a sinner. Kill Faith, the nun to complete the Mystery.

Mystery 13. This Legendary Animal can be found in the south of the Region, North-East of Werham, at The Dark Weald.

Mystery 14. This Animus Anomaly can be found on the very Western tip of the island in the South of Hamtunscire. Complete the platforming puzzle to finish this mystery.

