AC Valhalla Legacy Outfits: What Are Legacy Outfits And How To Obtain Them?

What are legacy outfits? Players who have these in their collection of outfits can play as one of the grand assassins - Altair or Ezio and more while they are playing any of the Assassins Creed games that provide them with such an option. This is an epic moment for many gamers as legacy outfits are linked to the origins of Assassins Creed games. Continue reading to find out about these legacy outfits as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Legacy Outfits

A majority of these outfits can be obtained by unlocking them in-game by finishing side-missions along with the various challenges that are available to the players in the different games. A few of these legacy outfits will also require the players to search for a hidden location or multiple hidden locations. These outfits can either serve as a cosmetic item or even grant additional rewards during gameplay.

The latest news about AC Valhalla is that Ubisoft is rewarding the famous and god-tier outfit known as the Altair's armour along with 300 Opal to all Assassin's Creed Valhalla players. Ubisoft has decided this as a community appreciation reward for the players by giving them community-free access to the above-mentioned items. Along with this, very soon, the legacy outfits are also going to be an option in the game.

Before this, the method to obtain this armour was different and it was required that the players play any of the below Assassins Creed games for a minimum duration of 10 minutes. This needs to be done after being logged into the same Ubisoft account, the same PSN / Xbox Live account (that is connected to the Ubisoft account). Here are the legacy outfit rewards for doing this task: