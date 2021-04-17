AC Valhalla Lincolnshire Ealdorman Choice: Here Are The Choices And Consequences

Quick links:
Source: DatKeyHere Twitter
AC Valhalla is in the stores now and almost every player is getting their hands on the copy of the latest Assassins Creed installment. Ubisoft has made a massive action RPG this time around with Norse mythology as their background. The game has a huge number of quests to complete, mysteries to solve, treasures to plunder, and places to explore. The franchise is also known for its historic accuracy of the depiction of events in the past. Numerous players want to know about the AC Valhalla Lincolnshire Ealdorman.
Players will receive the Where the Stone Falls quest in the Lincolnshire story arc. In this quest, the players need to decide who will be the next ealdorman of this region. This guide will help the players learn the Lincolnshire Ealdorman choice and the consequences of choosing them. Check out the Lincolnshire Ealdorman choice below:
AC Valhalla has many camps the players will have to raid for treasure and other items and tasks in the game. The Maeldune Saltern Camp is one of the important ones as it just does not hold treasures, it also holds clues to unveil the identity of one of the members of the Order of the Ancients. The players will have to investigate the Maeldune Saltern Camp and assassinate the Woden Zealot. This will provide them with a note which will reveal the identity of The Sickle from the Order of the Ancients. Heika of Friesland is the Sickle from the Order of the Ancients.