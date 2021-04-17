AC Valhalla Lincolnshire Ealdorman Choice: Here Are The Choices And Consequences

AC Valhalla is in the stores now and almost every player is getting their hands on the copy of the latest Assassins Creed installment. Ubisoft has made a massive action RPG this time around with Norse mythology as their background. The game has a huge number of quests to complete, mysteries to solve, treasures to plunder, and places to explore. The franchise is also known for its historic accuracy of the depiction of events in the past. Numerous players want to know about the AC Valhalla Lincolnshire Ealdorman.

AC Valhalla Lincolnshire Ealdorman

Players will receive the Where the Stone Falls quest in the Lincolnshire story arc. In this quest, the players need to decide who will be the next ealdorman of this region. This guide will help the players learn the Lincolnshire Ealdorman choice and the consequences of choosing them. Check out the Lincolnshire Ealdorman choice below:

Hunwald: This character is considered to be the optimum choice for the Ealdorman of this region. Choosing him would help reveal the villain and will also lead to a castle siege at Anecastre. When the quest is completed Hunwald becomes the leader and Swanburrow moves to Ravensthorpe.

Aelfgar: Aelfgar is also the right choice but many players are put off by this character because he tries too hard to prove himself as a hunter and a fighter. Choosing him would help reveal the villain and will also lead to a castle siege at Anecastre. When the quest is completed, Aelfgar becomes the leader, and Hunwald and his lover move to Ravensthorpe.

Herefrith: This character is the only wrong choice the players can make in the Where the Stone Falls quest. Choosing him would immediately end the quest. He is a member of the Order of the Ancients and the players will have to hunt him down and assassinate him later in the game.

AC Valhalla Maeldune Saltern Camp

AC Valhalla has many camps the players will have to raid for treasure and other items and tasks in the game. The Maeldune Saltern Camp is one of the important ones as it just does not hold treasures, it also holds clues to unveil the identity of one of the members of the Order of the Ancients. The players will have to investigate the Maeldune Saltern Camp and assassinate the Woden Zealot. This will provide them with a note which will reveal the identity of The Sickle from the Order of the Ancients. Heika of Friesland is the Sickle from the Order of the Ancients.

Promo Image Source: DatKeyHere Twitter