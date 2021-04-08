AC Valhalla Londinium Bureau: How To Find Londinium Bureau In AC Valhalla?

The ancient Hidden Ones' headquarters can be found all over England. The bureaus of the Hidden Ones are typically very secluded and contain important equipment. The location is in Lunden, just outside of the eastern wall of the city. The rewards are - Hidden Ones’ Mask and The Magas Codex: Page 1. Continue reading to know how to find Londinium bureau in AC Valhalla as of the latest update.

AC Valhalla Londinium Bureau

After you reach this location, you will see a circular wall of wooden posts stands next to the city's eastern wall. Climb the wall and over it. Then, to land in the pool below, take a Leap of Faith. After that, just follow the steps below:

Dive underwater and swim to the right side of the pool, looking in the direction of the banners.

Dismantle the wooden planks near the wall's corner

Continue swimming through the underwater tunnel until you hit the rocks on the other side.

To get to the chest containing the ingot, dive into the pool of water under the suspended platform and break the jars.

Return to the surface and hop onto the suspended platform to exit the field.

Oil jars can be seen inside the room through the glass, next to the right wall on the right side.

To explode the jars and crack the wall, shoot an arrow through the window bars.

When the cursor on the reticle turns red, you know you've got the shot.

Jump around the corner and into the room until they've exploded.

You can jump around the corner and use the Incendiary Powder Trap Ranged Ability to fire the wall directly and explode it if you have the Incendiary Powder Trap Ranged Ability.

The Hidden Ones' Gloves, as well as The Magas Codex, Page 1, can be found inside the room in a chest.

Grab the key on the desk near the exploded wall and exit through the door once you've looted and explored your material.

This concludes the quest and now to exit the field, climb the pool's steps and push the barrier sideways to gain access to the crack and exit through the wall.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal