Ac Valhalla Lost Drengr Locations: Where To Find All The 6 Lost Drengrs?

Several Lost Drengr can be found all over the world, and they appear as Mysteries on your map. Face a Drengr and you'll be drawn into a tough 1v1 fight to the death. So where can all these lost drengr be found for this challenge? Here's a guide on the recommended level and locations of every fight in this challenge.

AC Valhalla Lost Drengr Locations

1. Erik Loyalskull - Rygjafylke Recommended skill level: 10+ There is a cave hidden behind a waterfall, near where the second man is searching for Bil's comb

2. Thor the Fishmonger - East Anglia Recommended skill level: 100 This one is a very difficult fight as compared to most others in the game so you can always come back later to fight him if you are currently not strong enough.

3. Nokkfylla Shine-Eye - Eurvicscire Recommended skill level: 280 Located at the top of the map, in the northern section of Eurvicscire. Nokkfylla is known to not flinch in fights, so it is going to be a tough fight as well.

4. Gotafrid Fairrobes - Eurvicscire Recommended skill level: 310 In the southern part of Eurvicscire, Gotafrid Fairrobes can be found, north-west of Wyke and south-east of Jorvik.

5. Skegjold Frenzy-Seeker - Snotinghamscire Recommended skill level: 310 The only woman that you will have to fight in this challenge is Skegjold Frenzy-Seeker and you can find her in Snotinghamscire.

6. Orwig Neverdeath - Hordafylke Recommended skill level: Max This is the most difficult battle in this challenge, as well as one of the most difficult in the entire game. In the end-game Hordafylke area, in the northern part of the main island is where you can find him.



AC Valhalla Update

Wrath of the Druids, the first Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, will be published in Spring 2021. Winning the favour of the Gaelic Kings opens a new map, and travelling to Ireland might hint at a similar storyline in the upcoming DLC. According to the official synopsis:

"Explore the haunted wilds and beautiful landscapes of Ireland as you battle a druidic cult known as the Children of Danu. Conquer ring forts, master the art of smuggling, and gain the favour of Gaelic kings in a new open-world adventure." READ | AC Valhalla Treasures of Britain: Find out the locations for all 11 Treasures of Britain

Layla, Assassin's Creed's newest modern-day heroine, will be the one reliving Eivor's memories now that she has joined The Reader. As revealed in the storey, Basim is the new main character, and it's likely that players can play Basim as the storey continues into AC 2021. Wrath of the Druids is likely to reveal more detail about the Druids, thanks to the Druid's magic and Loki's involvement in Eivor's memories.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal