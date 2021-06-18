AC Valhalla Mastery Challenge: Complete Guide For All Your AC Valhalla Doubts

AC Valhalla has been one of the latest games that has been released by Ubisoft and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been having some doubts about the new AC Valhalla Mastery Challenges that have been released in the game. To help out these players, here is some more information needed to understand AC Valhalla Mastery challenge locations and its rewards. Read more.

AC Valhalla Mastery Challenge

Mastery Challenges have now been released in the game and these are high level trials that are usually found in Shrines throughout England. If the players wish to unlock Mastery Challenges then they must at least have the power level of at least 221. They will also need to complete the Uninvited Guests quest. If the players are able to complete the Mastery Challenges, then they will be able to reward the players with Mastery Energy and Battle Energy. Both of these items can be used in the game to purchase gear, tattoos, and settlement ornaments.

At the start of the mission, five new shrines will be added to the map and the players will need to start moving towards the first shrine and start moving upwards. This Special Event Challenge will be available through Ubisoft Connect from June 15 to June 22. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help out the players with this AC Valhalla update. Here is also some information about the scoring system of this challenge that has been taken directly from Ubisoft’s official website.

Amidst a meteorite crashing to earth, a mysterious new settler has appeared in Ravensthorpe. Hildiran is skilled in the art of battle meditation, a secret form of training, and is willing to initiate Eivor. To begin training, meet with Hildiran in your settlement, then set out to find newly erected shrines scattered across England. It wouldn't be a challenge if you didn't break a sweat! Each Trial comes with its own objective for Eivor to complete. Accomplish the objective to gain points and receive a medal based on your score. As you progress, these medals will unlock new shrines across the map. Though the medals will physically remain in Hugrheim, they will always be at home in your heart. Keep watch on the different actions that will affect your total points. Not quite happy with your score? All trials are replayable at any given time, so practice as much as you want to fully ace the challenge.

IMAGE: ASSASSIN'S CREED TWITTER