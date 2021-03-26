Ac Valhalla Reap What Was Sown: Is This One Of The Shortest Quests In The Game?

In AC Valhalla for the quest known as "Read what was sown", the player only needs to talk to Ubba. He'd like to express his appreciation for making the correct decision about his brother, Ivarr, earlier in the game's plot. You'll get a silver ring and some experience if you tell Ubba the truth. After a short cutscene, the quest will be done. Continue reading the article to know more about how to complete this short quest.

AC Valhalla Reap What Was Sown Guide

After completing The Lay of Hunwald saga arc, you will be given this quest. It takes place in your Ravensthorpe settlement, and you'll get it after Sigurd informs you that Ubba is paying a visit. When you approach Ubba, a scene will begin to play. Ubba would reward you if you told him the truth about Ivarr's death during the King Killer search earlier. If you lie to him, you'll have to conquer him with your fists. This short quest will come to an end after that. This is one of the shortest quests in the entire Assassin's Creed Valhalla storyline and there is nothing more to do in it.

AC Valhalla Update

The first Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, Wrath of the Druids, will be published in Spring 2021. Travelling to Ireland opens a new map, and winning the favour of the Gaelic Kings could hint at a similar storyline in the upcoming DLC. According to the official synopsis:

"Explore the haunted wilds and beautiful landscapes of Ireland as you battle a druidic cult known as the Children of Danu. Conquer ring forts, master the art of smuggling, and gain the favor of Gaelic kings in a new open-world adventure." READ | AC valhalla easter eggs: Checklist this list of easter eggs found in AC Valhalla

With Layla joining The Reader, Assassin's Creed's latest modern-day protagonist will be the one reliving Eivor's memories. Basim is the new main character, as revealed in the storey, and it's possible that players will be playing Basim as the storey progresses into AC 2021. With the Druid's magic and Loki living through Eivor's memories, Wrath of the Druids is likely to reveal more knowledge about this mystery.

