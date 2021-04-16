AC Valhalla River Dee: How To Find The 2 Pieces Of Saint George's Legendary Armour?

When you complete the quest "The Legacy of Saint George" and gain access to River Dee, you will be given this quest known as the "Treasures of River dee" along with one more quest. Continue reading to find out how to complete treasures of river dee as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla River Dee Map

The mission of Treasures of the River Dee is to find two pieces of Saint George's legendary armour along the Dee. They're rumoured to be hiding out in massive military bases along the river. The Saint George Armor is hidden somewhere in the Hillview Outpost. The exact position of the Wealth chests in each location within the outpost cannot be determined since they spawn in different locations for each playthrough.

Saint George's Great Helm is located in Deebury. The exact position of the Wealth chests in each location within the fort cannot be determined since they spawn in different locations for each playthrough. You must complete the following quests to get all the items from the Saint George's gear set.

Treasures of River Exe

Treasures of River Severn

Treasures of River Dee

The Sword of Saint George

River Raids

Here are all the fixes for the River Raids in the latest update of AC Valhalla:

Addressed various River Raids-related UI/HUD issues.

Addressed a placement issue with Raid location descriptions using Arabic interface language.

Addressed an issue that prevented River Raids content to be accessible after the Jomsviking Hall was built.

Addressed an issue that caused the objective to be missing after building the Jomsviking Hall.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from reviving Jomsviking with M&K.

Vagn will now randomly have dialogue during River Raids. Leans back.

Addressed an issue that prevented river barricades to trigger.

Addressed an issue that caused the River Raids completion on Vagn's map to be inaccurate.

Addressed some instances of issues with mast behaviors in specific ship hiding spots.

Addressed an issue on the River Dee that resulted in the River Champion to be missing.

Addressed an issue that caused the Sword of Saint George quest to be missing an objective.

Addressed an issue that sometimes prevented the End Raid quick action from working.

Addressed an issue that caused the objective from A River to Raid to be missing from the UI.

Addressed an issue that allowed rivers to have more River Raid chests than keys.

Addressed an issue that caused Naval chains to not regenerate when the player returns to Rivers.

Addressed an issue that caused the character showcase not to update when assigning Jomsviking to the crew.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to seemingly trigger a raid on the boat and once again on land when all Jomsvikings are dead.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal