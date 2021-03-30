AC Valhalla River Raids: Learn How To Start River Raids In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla is one of the most popular games of the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. The game is an action-RPG with the background of ancient Norse mythology. The game is vast in size and stature. Ubisoft has created a Norse world set in those times, which players can enter and be mesmerized by. The game has a truckload of quests to complete, mysteries to unlock, and treasures to find. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla how to start River Raids.

AC Valhalla: How to Start River Raids?

River Raids is one of the events that has been added to AC Valhalla in one of the recent updates. Players can go on these raids and earn a whole bunch of rewards for completing them. Many players have been asking how to start River Raids in AC Valhalla. There are some prerequisites though, firstly, the players need to complete ‘A River to Raid’ Quest, which basically an introduction to the new game mode. The players should also have 50 Silver stocked up as it will be needed when hiring a crew for the raid. If the players don’t have 50 Silver, then the raid won't start. Here’s how to start River Raids game mode in AC Valhalla:

First, the players need to head over to Vagn, who is located next to the River Raid Dock in Ravensthorpe.

Here the player should speak to the character and from the conversation options, the players should choose Let's go raiding.

Then the players need to select one of the available River Raids on the map.

Then the players would need to assign Jomsvikings to any empty slots in your raid rooster.

Then they need to select Start Raid to start their River Raid mission.

Where is the Alrekstad Cellar in AC Valhalla?

There are books of knowledge spread out across the map of AC Valhalla. These books of knowledge help the player learn new skills and upgrade those skills in the game. One of the most useful skills is the Mark of Death and this skill is found in Alrekstad which is one of the regions in Norway. The players have to start looking for the book in a small red house with a pigsty attached to it.

Inside the house, the players will find a note which will state that the pigs got loose in the house and the cellar key is now lost. This is a clue for the player to look for the key to the cellar in pig feces. The players need to head outside towards the pigsty and look for the key in the pig feces lying there.

Promo Image Source: TuridTorkil Twitter