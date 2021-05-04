AC Valhalla: Should You Kill Or Spare Medron In AC Valhalla? Know The Consequences

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was recently launched on November 10, 2020, and it is one of the big game releases of the year. Developed by Ubisoft, this wonderful game comes with several mysteries and interesting interfaces. However, it seems that many gamers are wondering about a big mystery around a choice where they have to choose between sparing or killing Medron in the game. If you have been wondering about whether to kill or spare Medron in AC Valhalla, here is all you need to know.

Should you kill or spare Medron in AC Valhalla?

The Vikings culture in the game makes Assassin's Creed Valhalla more interesting as it adds the spice the game needed. The game also allows you to make important choices that affect the story as to how the game will proceed, but this time it is about Medron 's life. As you proceed in the game, at the end of The Gutted Lamb. You need to fight and defeat Modron, and there you will have to decide whether to kill or spare her. However, this decision will not have an important impact on the story, but it will influence the end of the Glowecestrescire arc. So, here is what happen if you choose to kill or spare Modron

If you choose to kill Modron

If you decide to kill Modron, her daughter, Gwenydd, will enter the room and witness you killing her mother. Later, Tewdwr will tell you that he will take care of Gwenydd, but she is in so much pain and anger that resents the church and refuses to join it. Tewdwr insists and tries to convince her otherwise for not taking this path. But, Gwenydd will oversee the festival.

If you choose to spare Modron

If you decide to spare Modron, Gwenydd will enter the room and hug her mother which will create a happy scenario. Modron tells Tewdwr that his wounds will soon heal, and he thanks her. Both Modron and Gwenydd will oversee the festival together without any resentment. The reason behind sparing Modron in AC Valhalla is that a Viking always repays the debts whether good or bad.

